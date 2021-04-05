5 most popular streamers playing GTA RP in 2021

GTA Roleplaying has reached new heights in 2021 with the rise of NoPixel. NoPixel 3.0 was released in February 2021 and brought a host of improvements and added depth to the GTA RP experience. With it, high-profile streamers began playing GTA RP a lot more, which has kept the nearly 8 year old game at the top of Twitch's viewership table. Here's 5 of the most popular GTA RP streamers based on viewership in 2021.

Note: Only English streams were considered for this list

Top 5 GTA RP streamers in 2021

5. Buddha

Playing the character of Lang Buddha, Buddha has built the narrative of a character who's the grandson of a Chinese triad leader. Following his exile to Los Santos, Buddha's story evolves through his journey of trying to go straight and narrow as a taxi driver to a slow descent back into crime.

4. HasanAbi

Political commentator and Twitch streamer HasanAbi features on the top 5 most watched GTA RP streamers as he plays the role of Humberto Antonio Donato Pecorino, a grizzled Italian criminal who's been to Liberty City and all over San Andreas. His antics make for enjoyment that fans can't seem to get enough of.

3. Sykkuno

Variety streamer Sykkuno has one of the highest viewership for GTA RP owing to his antics with fellow player Whippy, who plays the character Dundee. With a follower count of 3 million plus, Sykkuno has found himself at the top of the GTA RP game.

2. Summit1g

Ex-CS:GO professional Summit1g has been a long-standing member of the GTA RP community. Pulling in at least 15-20k viewers per stream, Summit1g has one of the largest followings for GTA RP gameplay. His recent antics saw him get life in prison for a botched bank robbery.

1. xQc

Controversial GTA RP member Felix 'xQc' Lengyel boasts of astronomical numbers for his GTA RP streams. The streamer is known for his over-the-top actions and controversial bans that have brought criticism as well as fresh viewers to his channel. He is currently banned, owing to chat-hopping accusations, and it's unclear when he will be returning to the NoPixel world.

