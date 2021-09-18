5 best value for money GTA Online sports cars in September 2021

Buying cars in GTA Online is now harder than ever, all thanks to Rockstar adding new cars with every update. One of the most affordable genres of cars to start with in GTA Online is the Sports Car class.

Recent updates like the Los Santos Tuners Update, Cunning Stunts Update and High Life Update have added a host of new entries to the sports car genre in GTA Online, which in turn has given players a hard time making a purchase decision.

This article explores the 5 best value for money sports cars that are available for purchase in GTA Online as of September 2021.

Top Speed and Lap time recorded by broughy1322 from gta5rides.com at Cutting Coroners GP Circuit.

GTA Online: 5 sports cars with most value for money

5) Annis Elegy RH8

Annis Elegy RH8 in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Annis Elegy RH8 can be purchased for free currently in GTA Online. All players have to do is log on to Legendary Motorsport's website from their phones and click on purchase. Once done, the car shall be delivered to their in-game garage.

What makes this car an extreme value for money proposition is the fact that it can be bought for free, customized heavily as per a player's preference and then sold for a lot higher value than its original base price when not available for free.

Quick Specifications:

Vehicle Class: Sports

Sports Top Speed: 124.64 mph

124.64 mph Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive Lap Time: 01:02.529

01:02.529 Price: FREE

FREE Dealership: Legendary Motorsport

4) Vapid Dominator

Vapid Dominator in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If insane torque rush is what players want, they should look no further than the Vapid Dominator. The car offers oodles of performance and is bound to make players smile as they cruise on long empty straights.

This car accepts all kinds of performance and cosmetic upgrades, and when fully customized, the car's performance evolves to match offerings from a segment above. Players must be careful when trying to drift as the car has a tendency to oversteer and spin out of its line.

However, the Dominator offers great customizability and performance and this combination is still unmatched in this price segment.

Quick Specifications:

Vehicle Class: Muscle Cars

Muscle Cars Top Speed: 118.90 mph

118.90 mph Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive Lap Time: 01:09.035

01:09.035 Price: GTA$35,000

GTA$35,000 Dealership: Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Part of the High Life Update)

3) Pfister Comet

Pfister Comet in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pfister Comet is among the best cars players can currently buy in GTA Online. Players can purchase this car and customize it either from Benny's Original Motor Works or Los Santos Customs.

The car appeals to players all thanks to its resemblance to the Porsche 911, and it also lives up to the legend by offering great performance even as a stock car. Visual customizations for this car are limited but the performance upgrades make it totally worth the asking price.

Quick Specifications:

Vehicle Class: Sports

Sports Top Speed: 124.64 mph

124.64 mph Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive Lap Time: 01:05.121

01:05.121 Price: GTA$100,000

GTA$100,000 Dealership: Legendary Motorsport

2) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

Karin Kuruma (Armored) in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Karin Kuruma is synonymous with performance, and the armored version takes the appeal of this car many notches above. Armored cars are the go-to choice for GTA Online players because of the high levels of protection on offer, and the Kuruma holds up really well against all kinds of bullets, so griefers won't be a problem.

The car accepts all kinds of cosmetic and performance upgrades. It offers amazing high speed stability, great acceleration and stellar stopping power. It is this high degree of customizability that makes it a great purchase in GTA Online.

Quick Specifications:

Vehicle Class: Sports

Sports Top Speed: 114.80 mph

114.80 mph Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive Lap Time: 01:09.036

01:09.036 Price: GTA$525,000

GTA$525,000 Dealership: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

1) Dinka Sugoi

Dinka Sugoi in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dinka Sugoi, inspired by the Honda Civic Type-R, is one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online. It offers all kinds of visual customizations and performance upgrades. Players can customize it to suit their style and this attribute of the Sugoi can help players stand out in a crowd of thousands of players in GTA Online.

Being a front-wheel-drive sports car, it takes some time to get used to its ride and handling style, but once fully upgraded, it holds its line really well through the tightest of turns and can even drift well if in the hands of a skilled driver.

One thing to note is that the car has a tendency to spin its wheels when getting off the line, so players must avoid flooring the throttle with high intensity in street races.

Quick Specifications:

Vehicle Class: Sports

Sports Top Speed: 127.92 mph

127.92 mph Drivetrain: Front Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive Lap Time: 01:08.836

01:08.836 Price: GTA$1,224,000

GTA$1,224,000 Dealership: Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Part of the Diamond Casino & Resort Update)

Also Read

Note: The views presented in this article are subjective and reflect the writer's perspective.

Edited by R. Elahi