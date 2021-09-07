Top 5 GTA Online cars for under 1 million GTA$

In the world of GTA Online, cars are quite a significant purchase that players make as they are concerned about how their character's persona develops and how other players perceive it.

Rockstar has been rolling out frequent updates, and with these updates, there have been many upward revisions in the prices of various cars in GTA Online, making them more expensive than ever.

This article explores the top 5 cars players can buy in GTA Online for a budget of under 1 million GTA$.

Note: Top speed and Lap Times recorded by broughy1322 from gta5rides.com.

Five cars to consider in GTA Online under a budget of 1 million GTA$

5) Grotti Cheetah

The Grotti Cheetah in GTA 5 (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Grotti Cheetah is one of the oldest cars on the list. This car's handling isn't anything special, and neither is its lap time the quickest, but given the price it is available for, this can surely serve as a decent addition to a player's GTA Online garage.

The looks of this car are polarizing and quirky, which can be all the more reason to own it. With the right customizations, it can very well help players stand out in a crowd of thousands of players.

Top Speed: 125.46 mph

Recorded Lap Time: 01:3.530

Price: GTA$650,000

4) Grotti Turismo R

The Turismo R in GTA 5 (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Grotti Turismo R offers a good blend of handling, performance and looks. The car is among the best-looking and best-sounding ones added to GTA Online in recent times.

It sits low, offers an aggressive stance and has menacing looks. The handling, although good, might seem a bit sluggish to enthusiasts. This car is marginally faster than the Cheetah.

Top Speed: 127.10 mph

Lap Time: 01:01.998

Price: GTA$500,000

3) Overflod Entity XF

The Entity XF in GTA 5 (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Overflod Entity XF offers All Wheel Drive, and as a result, it has great handling and dynamics and is among the very first fast cars available in GTA Online.

When cars like the Zentorno weren't around, this was the supercar every player bought. The performance on offer, the All Wheel Drive system, spectacular handling and high top speed are the things that make this a compelling buy.

Top Speed: 127.10 mph

Lap Time: 01:02.323

Price: GTA$795,000

2) Pegassi Zentorno

The Pegassi Zentorno in GTA 5 (Image via gta.fandom.com)

This car arguably has the most striking design of all, which makes people love it so much. Every player has owned this vehicle at some point in time in GTA Online. The rear spoiler design is very unique, the performance on offer is nothing short of ballistic, and it also handles really well.

The Zentorno also has a significant advantage over the Entity, the Turismo R and the Cheetah when considering factors like top speed and vehicle dynamics.

Top Speed: 130.38 mph

Lap Time: 01:00.960

Price: GTA$725,000

1) Ocelot Penetrator

The Ocelot Penetrator in GTA 5 (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The Ocelot Penetrator takes the crown, having the highest outright performance and top speed on offer among all cars under a million GTA$ in GTA Online.

The car is really long, low-slung and has rather conservative looks in comparison to other cars on this list. The Penetrator is best suited to players who want something that goes extremely fast and looks discreet.

Top Speed: 130.79 mph

Lap Time: 01:02.562

Price: GTA$880,000

