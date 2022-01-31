5 best ways to earn passive money in GTA Online (2022)

Money is a major motivator for GTA Online players. Much like real-life, it is required for almost everything in the game. However, earning this can make the game seem like a chore due to the repetitive grinding involved.

Buying a few passive-earning businesses is the best way to minimize grinding in the game. Although grinding is inevitable, these properties will drastically reduce the amount of time wasted in earning money.

Moneymaking guide for GTA Online: Best properties for passive earnings in 2022

5) Counterfeit Cash Factory

An MC Clubhouse is one of the first things every GTA Online player should get. It provides access to a whole range of businesses, including a Counterfeit Cash Factory. This is a cheap but profitable property that generates passive income in the game.

However, beginners are recommended to buy the C****ne Lockup and then the Meth Lab. The Counterfeit Cash Factory should be the last option, whereas the W**d Farm and Document Forgery Office should be avoided.

Players will have to choose between stealing or buying their stocks for the factory and then sell the produce the workers create. All MC businesses work in the exact same way.

4) M**h Lab

The M**h Lab is the second-most profitable MC business in GTA Online. Players who own a Co***ne Lockup and wish to buy a Nightclub in the future should definitely get one whenever they are able to.

Being a passive business, it works in the same way as the other MC businesses listed here.

3) Co***ne Lockup

This is the first MC business that GTA Online players should look forward to buying in the game. Those who bought/received the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack will get one for free.

One thing to note regarding MC businesses is that location won't matter in the long run. Hence, players should buy the cheapest option available. Another important thing to remember is to upgrade the businesses whenever possible. This applies to all three of the MC businesses listed here.

2) Nightclub

The Nightclub is in itself a passive income generating business, but it's not the main reason for buying it. This business assists in the management of all other MC businesses, the bunker, and also the vehicle and cargo warehouses.

Players can assign technicians to any five of their businesses and resupplying will become completely passive. With the nightclub, players only need to engage in a single sell mission for all their produce.

1) Bunker

The bunker operates just like the MC businesses. Players must resupply their stocks and sell their products. It can also be managed through a nightclub.

The bunker stocks (arms) are much more expensive than any other business. Hence, it generates the maximum passive earnings.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul