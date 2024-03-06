5 best passive incomes in GTA Online (2024)

With passive incomes in GTA Online, players don't need to constantly worry about how they're earning. Getting money in the game is usually a tedious task, as it can involve hours of tireless grinding. On top of this, all important items are expensive, and with each new update, the inflation only rises.

However, if you set up a passive income, you don't have to worry about tending to the business regularly. You can do something else, such as a heist, while your passive income generates money for you.

This is why it's so important to have passive incomes in GTA Online. Listed below are some of the best ones.

5 easiest passive incomes in GTA Online

1) Nightclub

The Nightclub is still one of the best passive incomes in GTA Online as of March 2024. You can get up to $50,000 every in-game day (48 minutes) via the Nightclub. To keep the income coming, all you need to do is keep your Nightclub's popularity high at all times. This is rather easy to do as long as you visit your Nightclub from time to time and do one of the Nightclub Management tasks.

Buying the Staff Upgrade at your Nightclub for $475,000 will reduce the rate at which its popularity drops. Thus, it's recommended to get this upgrade to make the least amount of trips to the Nightclub.

2) Agency

The Agency is a great way to make money, but most importantly, it's one of the best sources of passive incomes in GTA Online. However, to get the maximum possible earning of $20,000 every in-game day, you'll have to complete 201 Security Contracts.

Purchasing an Agency and completing three Security Contracts also unlocks Payphone Hits around the game world. When completed, these tasks also offer a great way to earn some quick money in GTA Online.

3) Arcade

The Arcade is another completely passive moneymaker that lets you collect upto $5000 per in-game day. To achieve this, you'll need to set up arcade machines in every slot on your property. The money earned is drastically lower compared to the Nightclub or the Agency, but this property doesn't need any extra work to generate cash.

The Arcade also lets you start the Diamond Casino Heist. It includes the Master Control Terminal, which allows you to maintain all your other businesses, including Air Freight Cargo, Special Cargo, Vehicle Cargo, Motorcycle Club businesses, Supplies, and Nightclub businesses.

4) Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard is one of the latest passive incomes in GTA Online. This is because of the Tow Truck Service, which players will get access to after buying a Tow Truck for their Salvage Yard.

Doing Tow Truck missions will increase the Salvage Yard's reputation in a system similar to the Nightclub's popularity meter. A high reputation will significantly increase your daily earnings, up to a maximum of $24,000.

The Salvage Yard was added to GTA Online with The Chop Shop. Rockstar Games is expected to introduce another GTA 5 story DLC on March 7, 2024, that will introduce some more of the drip-feed content from the update.

5) Good Behavior Bonus

One of the most unconventional passive incomes in GTA Online is the Good Behavior Bonus. You will earn $2,000 on a regular basis as long as the game does not classify you as a "Bad Sport." Players who grief others by blowing up their vehicles and generally being a nuisance are marked as "Bad Sport" and get transferred to a lobby specifically made for such players.

While the amount of money earned through this is quite low, it's still a legitimate method of making passive income. You don't need to pick up the money either, as Rockstar Games sends it directly to you while you're in-game.

