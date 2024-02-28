5 tricks to earn money quickly in GTA Online in 2024

Making money may not be the ultimate objective in GTA Online, but it's definitely vital. This is because the game economy is highly inflated, and with each subsequent content update, it seems to worsen. Players spend their money mostly on new vehicles and properties, which can be quite expensive. Whenever a new DLC comes out, nobody wants to be out of the loop by not getting the new vehicles and properties that come with it.

However, saving money on the new content can be quite difficult. The game might feel too much of a grind if you don't know the optimum method to get rich. So, this detailed guide will help you make millions in GTA Online in no time

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 fastest money-making methods in GTA Online in 2024

1) Story missions

Some of the story missions can be safely grinded for some quick and easy cash. These don't require any elaborate scoping or setup missions, and you don't need to spend millions on any properties, either. The best way to ensure maximum payout is to spend at least 15 minutes on the mission before finishing the objectives.

Casino Story Missions in GTA Online are currently offering a 2x cash and RP bonus, and today (February 28, 2024) is the last day to use it. There are six different Casino Story Missions, but Cashing Out is usually the best for grinding. Remember to play it on Hard difficulty, as this will give an additional 1.5x cash and RP bonus.

The paramount thing is to have an armored vehicle for the Job to avoid getting shot by the hostile NPCs. A weaponized vehicle with Homing Missiles would be a great choice here, as the last portion of the mission involves shooting down helicopters. Finally, keep looking out for Jobs that come with a bonus in each GTA Online weekly update.

2) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is still one of the best moneymaking methods in the game, even in 2024. Rockstar has massively nerfed this heist with its recent updates, and the payout isn't anywhere near what it used to be, but it's still quite a big amount. The setup cost has also been increased from $25,000 to $100,000.

The maximum payout from the Primary Targets during the Cayo Perico Heist can be up to $1,300,000 (Pink Diamond). When looking for Secondary Targets in solo mode, look out for Cocaine, as they're the most valuable. This Heist's main appeal is how easy it can be to follow a fixed pattern and maintain stealth. It might be frustrating the first few times, but with practice, it becomes second nature.

3) First Dose and Last Dose missions

Six First Dose missions were introduced to GTA Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, and the first five pay out a $50,000 bonus each the first time you complete them. The finale mission gets you $250,000 instead, so you'll end up with $500,000 bonus cash from six simple but fun missions.

Once these are done, you can move on to the Last Dose missions. Like before, there are six in total, including a finale. Each gives you a $100,000 first-time bonus instead, and the finale mission rewards a free Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online.

4) Time Trials

Time Trials are a relatively easy and fast way to make some quick bucks in GTA Online. All you need is a fast vehicle and good driving skills. Now, driving is pretty easy and arcade-like in Grand Theft Auto Online, and you can use the free Ocelot Virtue you received from the Last Dose storyline.

This week's regular Time Trial is taking place at the Storm Drain, and all it needs is a decent motorcycle. Motorbikes in GTA Online are much cheaper than cars, so you don't need to spend much here. Beating the par time this week will reward you with $101,000.

5) Adversary Mode

Adversary Mode offers some fun and unique PvP game modes in Grand Theft Auto Online, and you can earn some quick cash from these. The best way is to look out for the weekly updates and only play the ones with the bonuses. This week, the Diamond Adversary Series in GTA Online is offering 3x cash and RP.

The best among these is Resurrection, which is a team deathmatch taking place inside the Diamond Casino. When it comes to the settings, turn Team Balancing on, set First to Win to the maximum (7 Rounds), Round Duration to 15 minutes, and Target Score to 40 minutes. You'll earn around $90,000 on each winning round, so the total will go up to $460,000 for all seven rounds.

Check out our other GTA Online articles:

Michael DLC for Summer update 2024 || Gangbanger Robbery beginner's guide || Best cars under a million || 10 things for solo players || Rockstar Editor removal || Best armored vehicles ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.