5 best weapons and vehicles to deal with griefers in GTA Online

All GTA Online players must go through a certain trial by fire, especially when it comes to the brutal Freemode.

Freemode lobbies are packed to the brim with griefers and all sorts of players who are looking to ruin everyone's day in GTA Online.

A griefer is essentially someone whose sole purpose is to make sure that no one else is able to enjoy the game experience. Griefers tend to go out of their way to cause unnecessary trouble for everyone in the lobby.

GTA Online is designed to encourage competition and rivalries between players, but griefers cross that line several times over. Therefore, it always pays to be equipped with the right tools to combat cumbersome players in the Freemode lobby.

5 best weapons and vehicles that GTA Online players can use to deal with griefers

#1 Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer is one of the most peculiar guns in GTA Online. It does not have ammunition and does not require a reload either. Instead of bullets, the Up-n-Atomizer sends out shock waves that will knock players off bikes and flip over cars and even SUVs.

The gun is useful in many ways, especially when trying to deal with an Oppressor MKII, the griefer's choice of vehicle.

#2 Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the newer additions to GTA Online, released as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update. The game has plenty of special vehicles that don't exactly live up to their billing, but the Toreador is a unique exception.

The Pegassi Toreador can take a whole lot of punishment given its armor, but its true quality lies in its amphibious nature and offensive capabilities. The car is as dangerous on the surface as it is underwater, making it one of the most versatile vehicles in the game.

#3 Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is one of the most beloved vehicles in GTA Online and rightfully so. The helicopter has enough guns to blow just about everything in its path, but it doesn't compromise on speed.

The Buzzard is extremely fast and can dodge all sorts of projectiles. It can also make its way across town in a jiffy. The chopper is as fast as it is powerful, making it one of the best purchases one can make in the game.

#4 Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte is one of the most underrated vehicles in GTA Online. It acts as the nerve center of the player's businesses in the game, while providing a great way to deal damage to enemies.

The Terrorbyte can be kitted out with all sorts of powerful weaponry, but what makes it so great is its ability to take a beating. Its armor is nigh impenetrable, and it will take a small army to bring it down.

Even though the armor will eventually give in, it will provide players with enough time to get a shot at the griefer and stop them in their tracks.

#5 Oppressor MKII

The Oppressor MKII is possibly one of the most divisive vehicles in GTA Online. On the one hand, it is an extremely powerful tool that can make life much easier.

On the other hand, it lends itself to becoming the perfect choice of vehicle for griefers. Due to its extremely varied and expansive use case, the Oppressor MKII is just about the most powerful vehicle/weapon one can have in GTA Online.