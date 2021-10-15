5 beta features that should return to the GTA Trilogy

One must wonder if any beta features would return in the GTA Trilogy.

Some of them won't work, but that doesn't mean other beta features wouldn't be interesting to see in the new games. Dozens of beta features ended up being cut, after all.

It's unknown if the GTA Trilogy will include any new content. All Rockstar Games stated is that it will have better graphics and some modern improvements. As the terms are vague, one can only hope that it will make the new GTA Trilogy distinct from the original experience.

Five beta features that deserve a return in the GTA Trilogy

5) Earthquakes

GTA San Andreas was supposed to have earthquakes, but this feature went unused in the final product. No GTA game has ever included earthquakes, so it would be a unique feature in the GTA Trilogy.

The beta version of earthquakes is clearly unfinished; it's buggy, so it would need more polishing to be included in the GTA Trilogy. Still, it would be a fun gimmick that could add a bit of spontaneity if it was a rare occurence.

4) Skateboard

The skateboard was a vehicle and weapon that got cut from the final version of GTA San Andreas. The game has a skate park, but players can't use a skateboard there. The location is a strange inclusion, especially since no pedestrians spawn here.

Not to mention, there was supposed to be a skateboarding pedestrian. It would make sense if they would've dropped the skateboard that players could either use as a vehicle or weapon.

3) Furniture

There are several strings in GTA San Andreas's code that reference a beta element associated with purchasing furniture. There is unused text in the statistics screen for:

Number of furniture purchased

Furniture budget

Girlfriend budget

None of these play a role in the final version of GTA San Andreas. It would be fascinating to see this beta feature return in the GTA Trilogy (at least for the GTA San Andreas section).

2) Multiplayer

GTA San Andreas had local multiplayer in the PS2 version, but this entry is more about the beta multiplayer feature in GTA 3. There are several strings that give players an idea of what would be included:

Deathmatch

Deathmatch stealth

Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch stealth

Stash the cash

Capture the Flag

Race Race

Domination

GTA 3's multiplayer would've used Gamespy, which is no longer active. Including a multiplayer feature in the GTA Trilogy would be a fun way to unite old-school GTA fans together (and be completely different from GTA Online).

1) 1st person POV

Some gamers might be surprised that one of GTA 5's unique features (in the Enhanced Edition, at least) was planned for GTA 3. 1st person POV isn't a particularly revolutionary concept, several video games did it decades before GTA 5.

This beta feature would help make the GTA Trilogy feel far more immersive than the original games. It would be an ideal candidate for a "modern gameplay enhancement."

Plus, mods for 1st person POV for these original games already exist.

These beta features never saw the light of day. However, the GTA Trilogy could prove to be a fruitful ground for fresh ideas or rather, incorporation of lost ones.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

