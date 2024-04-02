5 biggest GTA Online mistakes to avoid when playing in 2024

There are many GTA Online mistakes you could be doing right now that are eating up your in-game bank account and also hindering your ability to make more profit. There are some rules that experienced players follow to maximize their profit-making potential, and deviating from them can incur massive losses.

From spending money on the wrong thing to buying something too early, there are a lot of simple mistakes that will lead to a negative experience. With that in mind, here are some of the most damaging GTA Online mistakes you might be doing that should be avoided at all costs.

5 biggest GTA Online mistakes you should avoid in 2024

1) Don't buy businesses as soon as you have the money for it

You might be grinding a lot for a particular business you'd like to own, and you're probably thinking of buying it as soon as you gather the money required. However, this is one of the biggest GTA Online mistakes that a player can make. The properties in Grand Theft Auto Online may have a somewhat affordable upfront cost, but you need to spend a lot to start profiting from them.

For some properties, upgrades are essential for running a successful business. This includes all the MC Businesses, the Bunker, the Nightclub, and even the Arcade in GTA Online.

2) Grinding on a public session

Rockstar has added the ability to play GTA Online in a private lobby or an invite only one where only you and your friends can enter.

Apart from sell missions, which give you a bonus if you're in a full public lobby, everything else is better in an invite only session, where there are no griefers to harm you. As such, grinding in a public lobby is one of the biggest GTA Online mistakes you can make in 2024.

3) Finishing Contact missions too quickly

Contact missions in Grand Theft Auto Online, similar to other missions, have a timer associated with them. However, what some players might not know is that you get a substantially higher payout for spending more time doing the mission than rushing through it. This is one of the biggest GTA Online mistakes that beginners make.

The new GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions, for instance, are also Contact missions, so the best way to earn more money while doing them is to take your time with them.

4) Choosing terrible business locations

One of the most common GTA Online mistakes players usually make is buying a property in the wrong location. This is mostly because some business locations are much cheaper than others, but there's also a reason why they're so cheap. These places are located far from Los Santos, where you usually need to go out for most of your missions.

For instance, any business in the Paleto Bay region is not worth buying as it's the farthest point from the city. Meanwhile, the LSIA Hangar is an inferior option compared to the Lago Zancudo Hangar as the latter gives you access to the military airbase where you can get LAZERs for free.

5) Raising your Nightclub popularity the wrong way

Your Nightclub can be profitable, but you must ensure its popularity stays up to generate decent passive earnings in GTA Online.

There are many ways to raise your Nightclub's popularity when it goes down, but not all methods are worth it. One of the biggest GTA Online mistakes is wasting time on promotion missions.

Although they increase your Nightclub's popularity by 25%, it takes time and effort to complete. On the other hand, if you pay $10,000 to Rebook a Resident DJ, you'll get an instant 10% increase.

While you're inside your Nightclub, you'll also get a couple of random missions where you evict troublemakers from the club and escort VIPs to their homes. These are also good alternatives and are best used in conjunction with rebooking.

