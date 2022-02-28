5 bizarre GTA San Andreas mods as of February 2022

Fortunately for Rockstar fans, there have been many mods created for the GTA series, with some of the funniest and strangest ones being made for GTA San Andreas.

While some mods are created to give players a more realistic or extreme experience, others, which are made for sheer entertainment value, can be best described as outrageous.

GTA San Andreas mods don't always make sense

There are many mods that are just added to confuse players or provide them with some entertainment while completing missions. This article will talk about 5 of the most bizarre GTA San Andreas mods that players can try in February 2022.

5. Crazy Trains

With the Crazy Trains mod, gamers will notice a constant stream of very fast-moving trains on the tracks throughout the game.

Crossing the tracks becomes a lot more risky as can be seen in the example video above. Not even the strongest vehicles in the game can withstand the immense power that is Crazy Trains.

4. Horse

The horse mods for GTA San Andreas are certainly very bizarre, albeit entertaining. The basic mod as shown in the video above allows CJ to mount a horse and trot around town.

There are various horse mods to choose from, including ones where the animal has been taken from another popular computer game. A good example of this is the Redhare Horse from Warrior Orochi.

3. Alduin Dragon

There are a few different versions of the Alduin Dragon mod. This dragon was made famous by the Skyrim games and now players in GTA San Andreas can choose to fly on it or become one in the game.

The video above shows a gamer using the latter mod while walking around Las Venturas, blowing fire at NPCs. This is quite a strange mod as players will be scuttling around very awkwardly. The mod that allows players to use the dragon for flight is much more fun and slightly less weird.

2. Dinosaurs Attack

Dinosaurs Attack mod is one of the funniest to play around with in San Andreas. It spawns all sorts of dinousaurs on the map who will constantly be trying to eat CJ.

Finding an old Jeep-style vehicle and driving into the forest and mountains will give gamers the feeling that they are recreating a scene from one of the Jurassic Park movies. As odd as it is, this mod is very enjoyable.

1. Magic Broomstick

This has got to be the strangest mod that GTA San Andreas fans have seen. It gives CJ a flying broomstick like Harry Potter on which he can fly all around the map, causing trouble in bewitching ways.

The broomstick is the closest thing to an Opressor MKII that players have seen in the game using mods. It can fire stars from the rear that explode and destroy anything in their wake, as well as casting some sort of destructive spell from the front in lieu of homing missiles.

