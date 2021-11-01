5 cars from GTA 3 that will be more fun to drive in the remastered GTA Trilogy

GTA 3 was the first game from the series that was launched in 3D. Many players got to experience the revolutionary title when it was released back in 2001. GTA 3, being the first game of the 3D age, set the standards for how cars looked in the series.

From the previous version of GTA, where everything was a top-down view, GTA 3 was a completely fresh take on the game. Here is a list of five GTA 3 cars that will be more fun to drive in the remastered GTA Trilogy.

GTA 3: 5 cars that will be more fun to drive in the remastered GTA Trilogy

5) Diablo Stallion

The Diablo Stallion is a gang car used by the Diablos gang. The car comes with a black painted body and has flames running across the sides of the vehicle. The car is quite iconic to GTA 3 as it is a hot rod roughly based on the Ford Mustang.

The car looks different but is also faster, more durable, and has a better-sounding engine. Many players can't wait to drive this gang car when the remaster of the game comes out.

4) Infernus

The Infernus is a legendary car in the GTA franchise. The car is based on the Jaguar XJR-15 and JX22. It has a good grip and is one of the fastest cars in the game.

Many players look out for the Infernus as it is one of the most desirable cars in the game. That being said, many players can't wait to get into an Infernus in the Definitive Edition of GTA 3.

3) Cheetah

The Cheetah is a supercar that is featured in GTA 3. The car closely resembles a 1984-1996 Ferrari Testarossa, and looks like a modernized Testarossa F512 M.

The car performs amazingly at high speeds, which makes up for its lack of acceleration. Cheetahs are definitely one of the crowd's favorite cars in the series, and many cannot wait to drive it in the remaster.

2) Yakuza Stinger

The Yakuza Stinger is another gang car on the list driven by members of the Japanese gang, the Yakuza. The vehicle is a modified variant of the Stinger and has a sporting red and white paint job.

The AWD car has a high top speed with fantastic handling and is loved by many players. This car will be one of the more popular cars on the drive list of many players in the remaster.

1) Banshee

The Banshee is an iconic sports car in GTA 3 that resembles the first generation Dodge Viper RT/10. The vehicle has a dual exhaust and curvilinear design, which makes it so iconic.

Many players would argue that the car is the best-looking in the game. The car is one of the fastest cars in the game, and many players can't wait to drive this car in GTA 3's Definitive Edition.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi