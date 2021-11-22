5 celebrities who would be perfect for cameo roles in GTA 6

Everybody is waiting patiently for GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has made no announcements for the title. While players wait, some of them noticed a fresh trend in AAA title games.

Recently there have been many games that bring celebrities into a video game. This was even done in the GTA series, with celebrities doing voice-overs for characters in the game. The voice-over for Umberto Robina was done by Danny Trejo, and the voice actor for Tommy Vercetti is Ray Liotta. Samuel L. Jackson gave voice to San Andreas' notorious character, Officer Frank Tenpenny.

Instances of other celebrities being a part of video games involve Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077.

That being said, players wonder which celebrities could make a cameo in GTA 6.

5 best celebrities that could do a cameo role in GTA 6

5) Snoop Dogg

The first name that comes to many while speaking of American gangsta celebs is Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg recently started streaming gaming content on his YouTube channel. He is also one of the most perfect fits for the GTA series. Having him in GTA 6 will only improve the quality of the game due to his personality.

4) Terry Crews

Terry Crews is known to be an all-rounder when it comes to acting. He is loved by fans all over the world and has an amazing body as a plus point. He is quite the rough and tough dude and would be a good fit for a cameo role in GTA 6. His stern voice and diverse acting skills make him perfect for the game.

3) Ice-T

Ice-T has been involved in a GTA Project before. He provided the voice of Madd Dogg, in addition to voicing himself on News Radio from GTA San Andreas. Having him in GTA 6 as a cameo role would be amazing as many fans love Ice-T, and his legacy is already a part of the GTA series. Players would love to see him get a proper role with a character with his life story in GTA 6.

2) Morgan Freeman

This legendary actor is known for his deep and husky voice. He is also an icon who has played some of the most captivating roles in the film industry. Although he is quite old now, he still loves to work in the entertainment industry. Having him in GTA 6 would be an amazing feat to watch. He has already been a part of a few games as a voice actor and video actor, such as The LEGO Movie Videogame and Batman Begins.

1) Keanu Reeves

There was a point when the internet titled Keanu Reeves as a god. He has a humble and funny personality which makes fans love him. He is known to be one of the best actors of our time and definitely plays every role to perfection. The John Wick actor has some experience with action and also in games. Fans would love to see a cameo by Keanu Reeves in GTA 6.

