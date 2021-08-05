5 characters that CJ didn’t like working for in GTA San Andreas

CJ doesn't get along with everybody he has to do missions for in GTA San Andreas.

Sometimes, CJ has to do what he's told. Anybody who can relate to it knows that it's not a pleasant experience, but it's a common occurrence within the GTA series. In CJ's case, there are a good amount of people he dislikes working for in GTA San Andreas.

It's worth noting that this list features characters CJ didn't like working for as he was doing their missions. He might not like Big Smoke or Ryder after he finds out about their betrayal, but he liked them when he did missions for the duo in GTA San Andreas.

Characters that CJ hated working for in GTA San Andreas

5) Jizzy B.

Jizzy B. telling CJ of a problem he has (Image via GTA Wiki)

Jizzy B. is just a minor villain in GTA San Andreas that CJ agrees to work for in order to infiltrate the Loco Syndicate. Given the Loco Syndicate's relationship with Big Smoke, it's easy to infer that CJ doesn't like Jizzy B. or the rest of the organization.

The Loco Syndicate largely deals in heavy narcotics, which goes against old-school Grove Street principles.

4) Catalina

Catalina showing her true colors in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

Catalina's relationship with CJ seems normal at first, but her attitude toward the end of their relationship ruined it. She whips him and treats him questionably, but CJ continues to work for her as he needs the money.

It's a strange dynamic that the two have going on, but Catalina eventually calls it off. At the end of the day, CJ just did what he had to earn some money, and there was hardly any love between the two characters.

3) Salvatore Leone

The Mafia is just a group CJ works for to make some easy money. He had connections to them back in Liberty City, but he's also more than willing to rob from them in the mission, Breaking the Bank at Caligula's.

CJ even rubs in the heist's success to Salvatore in the end, and he shows no fear of whatever repercussions Salvatore is capable of. The Four Dragons Casino is the main casino CJ cares about.

2) Mike Toreno

An example of CJ being tired of doing missions for Toreno (Image via GTA Series Guides)

CJ loves the idea of getting Sweet out of prison, but working for Toreno wasn't easy by any means. GTA San Andreas players can even see CJ pull out a gun in the final mission Toreno shows up in, simply because he's tired of working for him.

Unlike several other characters on this list, Toreno helps CJ out, and they end their working relationship peacefully. It's unknown what happens to Toreno after everything CJ has done for him, but it's clearly known that CJ did not like the dangerous work he was forced to do.

1) Officer Tenpenny

Tenpenny hurting CJ in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

CJ doesn't like cops; that much is obvious. However, he shows an even stronger disdain toward Officer Tenpenny than normal. Anybody who played GTA San Andreas knows how unlikeable Frank Tenpenny is as a character, especially from CJ's point of view.

He doesn't do Frank Tenpenny's missions out of the goodwill of his heart in GTA San Andreas. Instead, he's forced to do so by the latter's threats, especially when it involves Sweet after the initial Los Santos storyline is concluded.

Misappropriation is the last time CJ is forced to help C.R.A.S.H. out. Unsurprisingly, CJ is more than willing to chase Officer Tenpenny in the final act of GTA San Andreas (although he surprisingly doesn't kill him).

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

