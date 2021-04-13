When it comes to catchy characters, the GTA Franchise always leaves its contemporaries in the dust.

From power-hungry mafia bosses to criminal masterminds to psychotic drug dealers, the GTA Franchise features an assortment of incredibly profound characters, each more intriguing than the other. While some characters successfully helped the story move forward and become more engaging, others left an everlasting impact on fans.

This article talks about 5 characters that players would love to see more of in the GTA Franchise.

5 characters that fans would love to see return to the GTA Franchise

#5 Tommy Vercetti

Image via gta5-mods

Tommy Vercetti is one of the most unforgettable characters featured in the GTA Franchise. Beautifully brought to life by Ray Liotta, he was the first protagonist in the game with a voice actor.

Though Karma was never really a fan of Tommy (what with the betrayal and all), he eventually became the ultimate underworld king and created his own legacy (Vercetti Crime Family).

Tommy Vercetti makes for the quintessential Grand Theft Auto protagonist and players would love to see more of him in the GTA Franchise.

#4 Trevor

Image via gta5-mods

While Trevor may be the most brutal and unreasonable man in the GTA franchise, his background story is profound enough to explain, if not justify, why he acts the way he does. Whether it's a family meet-up or a corporate dinner, expect some necks to break if Trevor Philips is around.

His actions may not always make sense (they usually don't) and they may make some players extremely uncomfortable (he can get really violent at times), but he is, without the shadow of a doubt, one of the most gripping characters featured in the GTA Franchise and players would love to see him make a comeback.

#3 Tony Price

Image via Sportskeeda

Tony Price made a brief but memorable appearance in GTA IV as a minor character. He made a comeback in GTA Online as an insanely successful entrepreneur.

Unlike most GTA characters, Tony doesn't have it all easy. He had to fail a number of times in order to get where he is today, which makes his character unique and inspiring. The GTA Franchise revolves around criminal prodigies, but the likes of Tony Price are seldom appreciated in the game. Definitely the sort of character players would love to see more of in subsequent games.

#4 Carl Johnson

This list would, of course, not be complete without Carl Johnson. The unforgettable, most iconic character featured in the entire GTA Franchise.

Carl Johnson was the protagonist of GTA San Andreas, one of the most beloved games of all time. What makes Carl so different from other Grand Theft Auto characters is his lack of appetite for meaningless violence. While Carl is and has always been a madman at heart, he has a lot more empathy than the people he hangs out (and commits crime) with. Fans would love to see more of him in the GTA Franchise

#1 Michael De Santa

Image via comicvine.gamespot.com

The GTA Franchise features a number of mind-blowing characters, but none quite eclipse the popularity Michael De Santa has received over the years.

Michael De Santa has everything one could possibly ask for. Riches. Luxury. A beautiful wife. Two annoying kids. But he's still miserable. Money, after all, isn't everything. His deep-rooted passion for the underworld eventually pulls him back and that's when he starts feeling like himself again.

Michael De Santa is one of the most unique, realistic and relatable characters in the entire GTA franchise and the players would be absolutely thrilled to see him make a return in the subsequent games.