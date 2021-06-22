5 characters from GTA San Andreas who should be brought back in GTA 6

GTA 6 is still a long way away. Rockstar Games hasn't revealed or given any clues regarding the development of GTA 6. But there is nothing wrong in speculating or guessing what the next installment of the GTA might contain.

GTA San Andreas had some of the best characters in the entire GTA franchise. So it would be really amazing to see some characters make a comeback in GTA 6.

This article will focus on 5 characters from GTA San Andreas who should reappear in GTA 6.

5 GTA San Andreas characters who should comeback in GTA 6

1) CJ

Carl Johnson aka CJ, the main protagonist of GTA San Andreas, should make a comeback in GTA 6. He was a great and well-written character with a nice story arc. It would be great to see him back in action and the developers should further explore his storyline.

2) Sweet

Another character that should come back in GTA 6 is Sweet. He was the leader of the Grove Street Families and the older brother of CJ in GTA San Andreas. Sweet's character is well-loved among GTA fans, and he is later seen trying to retake power within the gang in GTA San Andreas.

Also read: 5 interactable things in GTA San Andreas that most players don't know about

3) Madd Dogg

Madd Dogg was a popular rapper and friend of CJ in GTA San Andreas. He was also referenced in GTA 5; Jimmy had CDs of Madd Dogg and OG Loc in his room underneath the TV in the enhanced version of the game. It might be a great way for Rockstar to bring Madd Dogg back to GTA 6 as a veteran artist or in some kind of story mission.

4) The Truth

The Truth was an interesting and fun character to be friends with in GTA San Andreas. He was a hippie and conspiracy theorist in the game who later complimented CJ for beating the system. He would be a great addition to GTA 6 as he could provide players with missions just like in GTA San Andreas.

5) Cesar Vialpando

CJ and Cesar were good friends in GTA San Andreas. He helped CJ and Sweet reclaim territories for the Grove Street Families. He would be a great fit for GTA 6 as he is a brave, loyal guy who goes above and beyond to help. The developers should give his character some purpose in the new game.

Also read: 5 minigames that exist inside GTA San Andreas

Edited by Nikhil Vinod