GTA Online is an absolute juggernaut in the online multiplayer field with just how expansive the game is and how successful it has been. At this point, Rockstar can pretty much let GTA Online stay active for another decade and not face any heavy losses since the game seems to make enough of a profit on a daily basis.

The game has been at the center of what has made GTA 5 last through the decade and remains in the public eye. This sort of success is vital to Rockstar so that it is able to produce quality games with assured success. While the game has been unbelievably flourishing, a lot of skeptics might have their reservations.

While ultimately it isn't possible to win over everyone, there are a few misgivings about GTA Online that new players might still harbor, and here are some of them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 common misconceptions about GTA Online new players might have

#1 - No story content whatsoever

Fans of the Story Mode often scoff at GTA Online since they do not feel the game has any sort of story to offer to its largely single-player fanbase. They would be surprised to learn just how much story content is there in GTA Online and how well it manages to tell the said story.

Whether it is the Duggan saga with the Diamond Casino or the fantastic topsy-turvy business that is the Doomsday Heist, the game is absolutely story-rich, even with Contact Missions with fan-favorite characters like Lamar Davis and even Trevor Phillips.

#2 - Pay-to-win Shark Cards

Shark Cards might have given GTA Online a bad reputation and made it seem like they are the "pay-to-win" microtransactions that plague the game. While some players do indeed choose to go the Shark Cards route, it isn't necessarily the instant "win button" it is made out to be.

The most expensive Shark Card in the game won't be able to get players as much as four hours of grinding might be able to. Most players choose to grind rather than spend real money in the game, which is why GTA Online remains to this day.

The real problem in the game is modders and not the ones purchasing Shark Cards to buy an Oppressor MKII.

#3 - Griefer Galore

While GTA Online is pretty ruthless when it comes to Freemode, it isn't exactly a purely toxic wasteland only populated by griefers. While there will mostly be someone truly annoying in a lobby, there are also other great players looking to help out.

Almost every GTA Online player has a story about how a complete stranger helped them move cargo or shipment without them even asking. While it would be a stretch to say there are no griefers, not every session is packed to the brim with them all the time.

#4 - Public sessions are unavoidable

A public session is truly the most chaotic way to experience GTA Online in all its glory, but it is also the most cumbersome for the aforementioned reason. Yet this isn't the only way to experience the game since it allows players to play a solo session or a Closed/Invite-Only session.

Certain activities like cargo and product sales will require players to be in a public session. Otherwise, players can complete heist setups in peace in a solo or private session without the threat of being hounded upon.

#5 - Heists are easy and simple co-op missions

Many often chalk up heists to be a rather simplistic co-op mission with no real threat. Yet, so much work goes into a heist that it is astounding that players can still have that view of it.

Heists, in 2021, are far more complicated and in-depth than they have ever been. Both the Diamond Casino Heist and Cayo Perico Heist feature some of the most complex legwork and require players to thoroughly map out their approach in order to get the most out of them.

Heists in GTA Online have become a proper co-op (and even solo) game mode that requires a lot of legwork and precision.