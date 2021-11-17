5 cut songs from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition that players miss

Unfortunately, several popular songs were removed from the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Music is one of the defining experiences within any medium. It sets the tone for a wide range of emotions, depending on the musical genre. GTA Vice City forever changed the landscape of video games with its mainstream song track. It took the most popular 80's songs and introduced them to a new generation.

Sadly, music licenses expire over the course of several years. When the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition was announced, players already knew some popular songs would be removed. If they had the chance, they would bring these songs back within a heartbeat.

Five cut songs in GTA Vice City Definitive Editions that players want back

5) "Japanese Boy" by Aneka

This catchy tune uses every possible sound effect with a synthesizer. Like most themes in GTA Vice City, it's a great companion for late evening drives. It's one of the happiest songs in the entire game. Sometimes the players need something to perk themselves up.

4) "Running With The Night" by Lionel Richie

This is the perfect song for a late night drive in GTA Vice City. Players can imagine themselves alongside the neon street lights of Ocean View Hotel. This song combines smooth vocals with a rhythmic beat and electric guitar. It's a distinctively 80's tune which accurately describes this decade.

3) "C** On Feel The Noize" by Quiet Riot

Once the drum intro hits, players know they are in for a rollercoaster ride. GTA Vice City hosts several rock songs on the V-Rock station, yet this one is among the most popular. It captures the rebellious attitude of the 1980's, especially with the chords and drum snares.

2) "Video Killed The Radio Star" by The Buggles

Many players will have this particular song stuck in their heads. Players who weren't even alive at the time consider this a childhood song. It's a nostalgic callback to a generation long since passed. Stylistically, it also popularized the use of synthesizers in the 1980's.

1) "Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson

When players finally take control of Tommy Vercetti, this is the first song that plays on the radio. It completely defines the experience of GTA Vice City. This is going to be one of the first memories for many players. Sadly, it could not make the cut past its original release.

Michael Jackson is one of the most popular singers of all time for a reason. This catchy song perfectly encapsulates the 80's wild style.

