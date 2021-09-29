5 ways GTA Vice City took the series a step forward

GTA Vice City was a revolutionary game that modernized the series in a few ways that fans still love today.

It's one of the most iconic games in the franchise for a reason. It helped introduce several features that became staples in the series. Not to mention, its core game design philosophy helped shift the series away from GTA 3 and modernized it to garner more fans.

It might feel antiquated to some gamers today, but what the game brought to the series shouldn't be overstated. GTA Vice City is a legendary game in its own right, so it's worth remembering how it took the series a step forward.

Five ways GTA Vice City took the series a step forward

5) Hidden Interiors Universe

The interior of the Ocean View Hotel (Image via Rockstar Games)

An often-overlooked yet crucial aspect of GTA Vice City was the Hidden Interiors Universe. Essentially, it allowed players to explore the interiors of specific locations. A few examples include:

Vercetti Estate

Ocean View Hotel

Malibu Club

This feature is still heavily prominent in later GTA titles. At the time, it was a small step forward, but games like GTA Online can sprint thanks to GTA Vice City.

4) Introduction of motorcycles & helicopters

Tommy Vercetti on a motorcycle (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's impossible to think of a modern GTA game without motorcycles and helicopters. GTA 3 noticeably omitted these two vehicle types, but GTA Vice City introduced them to the 3D universe. It did lose trains, but that was a small price to pay.

Helicopters gave players a new way to travel. Its sheer mobility was unmatched, allowing players to explore new territories that weren't previously possible.

Likewise, motorcycles were a speedier yet risky alternative to cars.

3) Purchasable safehouses and assets

Assets also had several missions a player could do (Image via Rockstar Games)

Assets play a crucial role in GTA Vice City. They're required to access the game's final mission, and they're a terrific way for the player to earn money. They also provide ample opportunities to save one's progress.

Likewise, safehouses give the player more save points. A few safehouses have garages, which allow one to store their favorite vehicles whenever they'd want.

2) Bail Out

If a player wants, they can bail out of a moving car (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the greatest quality of life features wasn't always present in the GTA series. In GTA 3, if the player's vehicle is about to explode, they must stop the car to exit it. More often than not, this meant that the player was about to get "Wasted."

GTA Vice City allowed players to bail out of a moving vehicle whenever they wanted. Tommy Vercetti would incur some minor damage upon doing so, but it could save his life.

This feature is also incredibly helpful in preventing Tommy from drowning.

1) A voiced protagonist

Tommy Vercetti (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most common criticisms of GTA 3 is how Claude is a silent protagonist. The GTA series isn't known for having choices, so the advantages of a silent protagonist are negligible in this franchise. Fortunately, GTA Vice City didn't repeat this mistake.

Hence, the storyline and pacing of GTA Vice City can seem more engaging for some players. It's easy to know what Tommy Vercetti's opinion on a situation is, and Ray Liotta does an excellent job in making the character work.

No matter how one looks at it, GTA Vice City was indubitably a seminal addition to the GTA franchise. Its bespoke features and quirky mechanics paved the way for future titles.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

