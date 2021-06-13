5 details in GTA 5 that most players miss

While most games lose their shine after a couple of years, GTA 5 has aged like a fine wine. Built with love and an insane amount of detail, GTA 5 has many features and nuances that players are continuing to discover till today. Here's a deep dive into 5 features of GTA 5 that players may or may not have noticed during their playthroughs.

5 GTA details players may have missed

5) Cars can run out of fuel

In GTA 5, a car's fuel tank can normally last forever until the fuel tank is punctured. Driving with a busted fuel tank leaves behind a trail of gas that eventually renders the car useless. Another neat attention to detail is that electric cars do not have a gas tank in GTA 5.

4) Following any of the three protagonists will get you knocked out

If a player takes control of Michael, Franklin or Trevor in the story mode and makes them bump into the others unannounced, the results can be unsavory. The protagonist the player chooses to meet will give them multiple warnings to back off as they part ways, but if the players insist on following them, they will get knocked out and sent to the hospital.

3) Red Dead references in Franklin's home

GTA 5 pays homage to Rockstar's other open world hit Red Dead Redemption by featuring a book titled "Red Dead" by J. Marston in Franklin's house. For those unfamiliar with the reference, John Marston is the protagonist for Red Dead Redemption One and even features in Red Dead Redemption 2.

2) Simeon names himself 'Employee of the month' after Franklin's "Betrayal"

After the mission where Michael orders Franklin to drive through Simeon's dealership, Simeon makes the effort of scrubbing Franklin's name from his establishment and replaces Franklin's employee of the month plaque with a photo of himself.

1) GTA 5 cutscenes start at different points depending on which character gets there first

Certain missions that can start with more than one character open up the possibility of missing crucial dialog if started by the wrong character. The mission "I fought the law" is the best example of this, as arriving as Franklin gives players the full breakdown of what's about to happen, whereas if players arrive as Michael they will notice, everyone already there, and Michael will apologize for being late, leading to a shorter cut-scene with fewer details.

