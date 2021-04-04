One won't get very far should they choose to go down the pacifist route in GTA Online as the game encourages players to be as aggressive as possible.

The quest to get one's hands on the biggest gun, the fastest car, or a hilariously overpriced jet is what makes the GTA Online experience so fun.

Players are constantly tripping over themselves to make more money and somehow obtain firepower supremacy over the rest of the field. While players can mess about in the little leagues with their trusty AP Pistol and Special Carbine, GTA Online has far more to offer than just the basics.

Some of these weapons get unlocked way further down the line, which means just the right time to wield them comes at a cost.

This article discusses some of the most hilariously overpowered weapons in GTA Online that can cause massive damage.

5 most devastating weapons in GTA Online in 2021

5) RPG

Purely in terms of damage dealt, there are no other weapons in GTA Online that can match up to the power of this archaic brute. The RPG destroys almost everything it touches, but it cannot be easily aimed properly.

Armored vehicles put up much more resistance, but ultimately, nothing makes a dent quite like the RPG in the game. It is one of the most powerful tools to have around in one's loadout, even if it lacks severely in every other category apart from damage.

4) Up-n-Atomizer

Up-n-Atomizer is one of the most peculiar "guns" in GTA Online, as it is slightly less a gun and more a space blaster. Instead of using conventional ammunition, the Up-n-Atomizer shoots out shockwaves that can flip over cars, knock enemies off their bikes, and even cause helicopters and jets to crash.

Because it doesn't use standard ammo, the gun also doesn't have a reload system. Meaning, the gun can be fired endlessly without ever running out of ammo or stopping for reloads. But the trade-off is a cooldown after each shot.

The cooldown isn't all that punishing, which is what makes this gun one of the best ones in GTA Online.

3) Railgun

The Railgun was sported by Merryweather Security during the Doomsday Heist and is instantly one of the most eye-catching weapons in the game. Looks aside, the Railgun is absolutely devastating and performs like something straight out of a G.I. Joe cartoon.

The Railgun might take a lot of time between each shot, but it certainly makes up for it with its massively devastating shot. It is effective against both on-foot enemies and vehicles, which is always a plus in GTA Online.

Think of the Railgun as a mighty Shotgun with a capability of a decent, mid-range Sniper

2) Heavy Sniper MKII

The Heavy Sniper itself is excellent when it comes to dealing massive damage over long distances. The MKII variant turns the volume up to an 11 and takes things up by several notches.

The damage dealt by a Heavy Sniper MKII is absolutely massive. It has sadly become the griefer's choice of weapon. But at the same time, it also acts as a deterrent, as it can be used to take out griefers.

The Sniper can deal substantial damage against armored vehicles, jets, and choppers, bound to come in handy.

1) Orbital Cannon

It is hard to categorize the Orbital Cannon as a weapon because it definitely fits the category of one but transcends the description. For all intents and purposes, the Orbital Cannon is an instant "win" button that eviscerates enemies and reveals their locations as well.

However, each shot from the Orbital Cannon will dent in the user's bank account in GTA Online, but that amount can be justified after seeing the damage it causes.