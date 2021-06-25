5 of the most divisive characters in the GTA series

Whether one loves or hates these characters, there's often a sense of divisiveness among these five GTA characters within the community.

Technically speaking, practically any named character is going to have their fans and detractors. However, this list is more about the popular GTA characters that have noticeable fanbases and hatedoms within the community.

More often than not, these characters are loved, but it is understandable why some parts of the community despise them.

It should be noted that this list isn't meant to bash any particular character; rather, it's just pointing out some divisive characters within the series. Nothing more, nothing less.

Five divisive characters in the GTA series

#5 - Brucie Kibbutz

Bruce "Brucie" Kibbutz (Image via GTA Wiki)

Bruce "Brucie" Kibbutz is an over-the-top fitness guru who exemplifies rampant steroid use. He's muscular, but lacks tact and is implied to be a closeted bisexual in-game. Fans that love him tend to admire how different he is from other characters like Niko.

By comparison, some GTA 4 fans hate how almost cartoony he seems at times. Even if he's not acting a bit over-the-top at times, his jock-like personality could be a bit grating to some gamers. He's a fun character, but a gimmicky one nonetheless.

#4 - Lance Vance

Lance Vance (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lance Vance oozed coolness in GTA Vice City up until his eventual betrayal. But it's mostly in GTA Vice City Stories where fans can see how whiny and incompetent Lance Vance can be. He causes some issues for his brother, Victor, which would foreshadow some of his characteristics in GTA Vice City several years later.

Lance still loved his brother and did end up avenging Victor after the latter's untimely end in GTA Vice City. Of course, some fans did love the chemistry he showed with Tommy as well and were disappointed to see it end for ultimately nothing.

#3 - Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA 5 is an immensely popular game, which means it's also a video game that has a lot of people analyzing its flaws. While some people love Michael's story in GTA 5, there's also a fair amount of fans that hated the petty drama involved with the De Santa family.

Likewise, some people don't like how Michael betrayed Trevor and see him as just a treacherous old snake. Of course, other GTA fans like to counter that claim, showing how Michael has changed throughout the years, including how he acted as a mentor to Franklin.

#2 - Roman Bellic

Roman Bellic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lovable oafs are sometimes seen as annoying idiots, and Roman Bellic is no different. He is involved in a lot of questionable actions, lies to his cousin Niko a lot, and his general behavior does put off some GTA 4 fans.

However, he does genuinely love Niko and Mallorie. His frequent calls do annoy players, so it's often a matter of what facets of Roman's personality stand out more to the player.

#1- Trevor Philips

Trevor Philips & Johnny Klebitz (Image via GTA Wiki)

Fans either love him or hate him, but it's a strong response either way. For those in the former category, they often love how brutal and funny he is at times, whereas the latter find him repulsive and annoying.

Trevor does have his tender moments, but it's easy to overlook them when he's acting like a raging lunatic in his earliest scenes. He is the protagonist that stands out the most in GTA 5, so he's often the subject of some sort of online discourse (for better or for worse).

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul