5 most enjoyable cars to drive in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

GTA 3 was one of the most iconic sandbox games released on PlayStation 2 in 2001. Exploring Liberty City on foot or by car was very exciting for all the players. GTA fans had never explored such a 3D landscape before, let alone the choice of so many vehicles in which to drive around.

This article is about five of the cars from the original game that will be much nicer and more enjoyable to drive in the Definitive Edition.

GTA 3 always had some iconic sports cars and original gangster vehicles

1) Banshee

The original 3D sports car (Image via Sportskeeda)

Banshee was the first sports car introduced to players in GTA 3. At the very start of the game, players could visit the car showroom next door to 8-Ball's garage, smash the windows, and take off in a brand new unspoiled sports car.

At the beginning of the game, this car is a must-have for racing and chasing down enemies.

2) Cheetah

Second best sports car in GTA 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

After Banshee, the players usually get a hold of the Cheetah once they move to the second island. The car has excellent top speed and handling, enough to rival the Banshee.

3) Mafia Sentinel

An upgraded Sentinel (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the slickest looking cars in the GTA 3 Definitive Edition, this Mafia vehicle has become a favorite. While doing missions for Toni Cipriani and Don Salvatore Leone, the players notice an increase in the number of Mafia Sentinels on the streets of Liberty City. Italian mob characters always drive them.

It is a fast and reliable vehicle with good handling, no wonder the mafia chose this as their primary mode of transport.

4) Diablo Stallion

Flaming hot (Image via Sportskeeda)

Diablo Stallion is the vehicle of choice for the Diablos gang in GTA 3. The cool-looking muscle car with its flaming livery and exterior engine block on the hood is an improvement on the original Stallion model.

Roaring engine sounds and excellent driveability in races make this car a lot of fun to drive in the Definitive Edition.

5) Cartel Cruiser

A real mean car (Image via Sportskeeda)

Last but not least is the Cartel Cruiser. This monstrous 4x4 has fantastic handling in GTA 3 Definitive Edition. Its speed is pretty good too for such a heavy-looking car.

Bullbars at the front and rear trunk bars make this a very sturdy vehicle. The Cartel gang members that drive this know it is quite an intimidating machine. It feels great roaming the city, feeling larger than everyone else in their little cars.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

