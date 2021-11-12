5 best-looking cars in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

GTA 3 Definitive Edition boasts, as expected, a wide variety of vehicles.

From off-road beasts to lightning-fast bikes to muscular cars, the game has it all.

Not every vehicle in the game, however, is a sight for sore eyes. While flawless as far as their performance is concerned, some do not exactly kill it in the looks department.

Five vehicles that are amazing to look at in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

5) Infernus

The Infernus has always been a major hit in the Grand Theft Auto games, and GTA 3 Definitive Edition is no different. The name itself implies impeccable class and unparalleled performance, and the car delivers all that and more.

Inspired by the Jaguar XJR-15 and JX22 and featuring quick acceleration and an exceptionally high top speed, the Infernus is a must-have.

4) Yakuza Stinger

This modified variant of the Stinger makes for one heck of an addition to GTA 3 Definitive Edition. The Stinger is not only the coolest vehicle in the looks department, but it is also one of the best-performing cars in the game.

As a fan-favorite, the Stinger would be a significant hit in the Remastered Trilogy.

3) Banshee

It is impossible to talk about the most striking vehicles in GTA 3 Definitive Edition without mentioning the Banshee, the car that needs no introduction in the franchise, at least once.

Equipped with a beautifully sleek body and an incredible overall design, the Banshee is the kind of car that enjoys the limelight way too much to take a seat in the background. This is why every upgraded variant of this vehicle is better than the base car.

All in all, it is one of the coolest cars in GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

2) Diablo Stallion

The Stallion may not be the most unique vehicle in the game, but it is undoubtedly the most unique, especially when GTA 3, with all its technological flaws, was still hot in the market.

The Stallion was a common sight on the streets of Liberty City back then. Because the GTA Trilogy is all about reviving old memories, this admittedly decisive vehicle would make for a great addition to the player's garage.

1) Borgnine

The Borgnine is perhaps the coolest car in GTA 3 Definitive Edition, if there ever was one. It barely requires any introduction, having been one of the most popular four-wheel drives in the game back in the day.

The Borgnine may not know how to crush it on the fast track, but it unarguably knows how to turn heads wherever it goes.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer