Ranking the titles from the remastered GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in terms of popularity

It came as a pleasant surprise to fans when GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was officially announced by Rockstar Games. Many fans are excited to play the remaster of their favorite classic GTA game and for most, it is quite easy to decide which one is their favorite.

This article gives a breakdown of the ranking of the three titles in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in terms of popularity, gameplay, and playability.

Which is the most anticipated title in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition?

3) GTA 3

The first time fans got to experience a 3D GTA game was when Rockstar released GTA 3 aka Liberty City. Many fans were surprised with the new direction and were excited to play the game.

The story revolves around the silent protagonist Claude, who was betrayed and left for dead by his girlfriend during a robbery. Players set themselves on a quest for revenge that leads the protagonist to become entangled in a world of crime, drugs, gang warfare, and corruption. It remains to be seen to what extent the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition version upgrades the graphics of the original game.

2) GTA Vice City

The game changed how fans viewed the series, with the introduction of Tommy Vercetti.

The story of GTA Vice City follows Tommy's rise to power after being released from prison and getting caught up in an ambushed drug deal. While looking for those responsible for the ambush, he slowly builds an empire and dominates every other criminal organization in the city. The game has sold over 17.5 million copies worldwide.

1) GTA San Andreas

The game is favored by almost every gamer in the community. Many believe that it is the best GTA game out there.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game is said to have the best storyline of the lot, and players can't wait to get into CJ's shoes again. The story of the game follows CJ as he avenges the death of his mother and makes Grove Street Families the strongest gang in Los Santos. The game sold more than 27.5 million copies worldwide as of 2011.

Edited by Siddharth Satish