Will there be a Skateboard in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

Images for the Skateboard icon were recently found for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Skateboards are a beta feature that was cut from the original game. Technological limitations got in the way, which meant Rockstar had to scrap the idea. Interestingly, the company showcased a Skateboard HUD icon on their GIPHY page.

Regardless, players should keep their expectations very low. It's entirely possible that Rockstar included these HUD icons as a continuity nod. Perhaps they imported some old icons with no rhyme or reason. Either way, the sudden appearance of the Skateboard is a strange one.

Does the Skateboard show up in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Simply search In celebration of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, we've picked out some iconic moments and images from across all three games and published them to our official @GIPHY page.Simply search #gtatrilogy to spice up the conversation: giphy.com/rockstargames In celebration of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, we've picked out some iconic moments and images from across all three games and published them to our official @GIPHY page. Simply search #gtatrilogy to spice up the conversation: giphy.com/rockstargames https://t.co/Fifbig1eZa

It's unknown if the Skateboard feature will finally make its debut. Players should not set themselves up for disappointment. However, Rockstar does reference it in their most recent sticker and GIF collection.

The Skateboard HUD icon is found on Rockstar's GIPHY page

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries The official #GTATrilogy gif collection includes the beta Skateboard HUD icon from GTA San Andreas and a Hockey Stick and Cellphone from GTA 3 (?)... The official #GTATrilogy gif collection includes the beta Skateboard HUD icon from GTA San Andreas and a Hockey Stick and Cellphone from GTA 3 (?)... https://t.co/yWu1c1Ov8z

Recently, the company decided to celebrate the upcoming GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. They released several new stickers and GIFs on their official GIPHY page. For some reason, it also includes the Skateboard HUD icon.

To access the webpage, players should type #gtatrilogy on the GIPHY website. There are going to be two different sections, which are GIFs and stickers. Players can find the Skateboard HUD icon under stickers. It seems to be related to the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Players can also find icons for the Cell Phone and Hockey Stick, which uses the GTA 3 HUD format. Neither of these items were found in the original game. This has led to fans speculating about their intended purpose.

What could these icons mean?

These new HUD icons were recently showcased (Image via Sportskeeda)

For all intents and purposes, these images are meant to be shared on social media. However, some fans are speculating if the Skateboard was added to the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Meanwhile, Hockey Sticks made their debut in Liberty City Stories. Players will remember this was the prequel to GTA 3. Hockey Sticks remains exclusive to that particular game. Whether or not GTA 3 will feature one remains unknown.

It's very interesting that Rockstar would bother including these HUD icons. However, it could potentially be leftover icons that were imported. It's a boring explanation, but it's also the simplest one.

Players only have to wait a few more days to find out

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Pre-loading is now available through the Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop. PlayStation Store pre-load begins November 6 at midnight. There’s less than one week until Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrives on November 11.Pre-loading is now available through the Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop. PlayStation Store pre-load begins November 6 at midnight. rsg.ms/8107288 There’s less than one week until Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrives on November 11.Pre-loading is now available through the Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop. PlayStation Store pre-load begins November 6 at midnight. rsg.ms/8107288 https://t.co/MdGrLHbYb8

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will be available on 11 November 2021. In a few days, players will finally get their hands on these remasters. Only time will tell if the Skateboard made it to GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Nonetheless, fans should always maintain their expectations. One would think Rockstar would've already shown gameplay footage of the Skateboard. There's no reason why they wouldn't hype up the game this way. Keep in mind that no major leaker talked about the Skateboard, either.

No doubt these icons will still get people talking. The hype train for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is about to arrive at the station. Players are getting ready to finally play these remastered games.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul