Rockstar releases stickers and GIFs for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is finally approaching its release date. Rockstar is certainly in festive spirits as they celebrate its impending arrival. They are now giving away free stickers and GIFs on their GIPHY page. Players can use it on most social media platforms.

Some of these stickers and GIFs show new footage of the upcoming games.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition now has official stickers and GIFs, courtesy of Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games



In celebration of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, we've picked out some iconic moments and images from across all three games and published them to our official @GIPHY page. Simply search #gtatrilogy to spice up the conversation: giphy.com/rockstargames

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is full of iconic moments. Rockstar kept that in mind when they worked on these stickers and GIFs. They only picked the best ones to represent these classic games. Nostalgic fans can definitely appreciate these memorable callbacks to yesteryear.

Head to the GIPHY page for Rockstar Games

Rockstar published their entire collection on their main GIPHY page. Players need to select a subpage for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. They will be taken to the relevant stickers and GIFs.

It features classic moments from all three original games. Players will also notice some new images from the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. For example, they can find Catalina holding up Claude in GTA 3. This is the first time she has been seen in the remastered games.

Characters like Juan Cortez and Donald Love also make an appearance. These stickers and GIFs are a small appetizer for the upcoming main course.

Share these images with friends and family

Pick up a phone and make good use of these GIFs (Image via Rockstar Games)

All of these stickers and GIFs can be used on popular social network services. Players can now send them via Instagram and TikTok. The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is sure to spice up any conversations.

Players can also go to GIPHY and use the relevant tags (#gtatrilogy). They should be able to find their favorite stickers and GIFs. Rockstar managed to cover all three classic games from the trilogy. Players can pick from their favorite game and have fun with it.

Interesting developments from the GIF collection

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries The official #GTATrilogy gif collection includes the beta Skateboard HUD icon from GTA San Andreas and a Hockey Stick and Cellphone from GTA 3 (?)... The official #GTATrilogy gif collection includes the beta Skateboard HUD icon from GTA San Andreas and a Hockey Stick and Cellphone from GTA 3 (?)... https://t.co/yWu1c1Ov8z

For some reason, Rockstar decided to include some interesting GIFs. It seemingly includes a beta skateboard from GTA San Andreas. The collection also features a hockey stick and cell phone.

Whether or not these items are usable remains unknown. There has yet to be any indication they will be. Rockstar has barely released any gameplay footage for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

It does raise the possibility that Rockstar will bring these back. Fans should keep their expectations in check, but this is a very recent development. They will find out soon enough by 11 November 2021. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is almost here, so fans have to wait a little bit longer.

