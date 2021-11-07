Players can now pre-load the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

With less than a week away before release, the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is now available for pre-load.

Many players are marking their calendars for 11 November 2021. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is set to be released on this particular date. Players have been waiting a long time for these remasters.

The way a pre-load works is very simple, as it allows one to download a game beforehand. However, they cannot play the game until its official release date. The pre-load for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will save players a good amount of time. They can also receive a special bonus for their efforts.

Pre-load is now available for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

The main characters for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be released on 11 November 2021. It will be available on several current platforms, including consoles and PCs. Here is what every player should know before they pre-load the game.

Those who digitally pre-order can now pre-load the game

The pre-load is only available for those who have already pre-ordered the game. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is accessible on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

PC

Players can digitally pre-order on the Microsoft Store or Nintendo eShop. By doing so, they will be given access to the pre-load. The PlayStation Store also began pre-loading today, starting at 12.00am local time for each region.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Pre-loading is now available through the Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop. PlayStation Store pre-load begins November 6 at midnight. There’s less than one week until Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrives on November 11.Pre-loading is now available through the Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop. PlayStation Store pre-load begins November 6 at midnight. rsg.ms/8107288 There’s less than one week until Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrives on November 11.Pre-loading is now available through the Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop. PlayStation Store pre-load begins November 6 at midnight. rsg.ms/8107288 https://t.co/MdGrLHbYb8

Rockstar also offers some good discounts for those who pre-load the game.

Get a special $10 off the next Rockstar purchase

The game is out in less than a week (Image via Rockstar Games)

If a player downloads the game from Rockstar Games, they will receive $10 off the next purchase over $15. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition can be purchased from the following websites:

Visiting the Rockstar Store

Using the Rockstar Games Launcher

The above methods are the only way to activate this special offer. Exchange rates still apply and this offer will last until 16 January 2022. It will expire the next day, so players will need to redeem the offer beforehand.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames PC players can download Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition at launch, and pre-purchasing from the Rockstar Store will get you a special $10 off bonus on any product priced at $15 or more (exchange rates apply). rsg.ms/f2304cc PC players can download Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition at launch, and pre-purchasing from the Rockstar Store will get you a special $10 off bonus on any product priced at $15 or more (exchange rates apply). rsg.ms/f2304cc

For those who use a PC, the discount will automatically work. It's a little different with the physical copies from the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The discount will be activated once the order ships.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is almost here

Now is a good time to pre-load GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Once the game officially releases on 11 November 2021, players don't have to wait any longer. They can just pick up and play the remasters.

Players only have to pre-order the games beforehand. Without gameplay footage, however, it can be a risky decision. Players need to decide whether or not they want the game based on pre-release information.

It's a very exciting time for many fans, but some of them remain cautious. They will know within a week if these remasters live up to expectations.

