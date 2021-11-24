5 most exciting secret Easter eggs in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas has a lot of Easter eggs hidden inside that players remember fondly. There might even be a chance that users of the original games never even found every single one.

But these gamers need not worry. With the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, fans will get another chance to go on an egg hunt.

With so many Easter eggs in GTA San Andreas, which do the players remember best?

There are so many Easter eggs to be found in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition that users can spend hours looking for them all.

1) Manhunt Easter Eggs

Rockstar Games fans will be well aware of the Manhunt game. GTA Vice City has numerous Manhunt Easter eggs in the form of shops and buildings, while GTA San Andreas has even more.

From figurines in Zero's store to his photograph at the LVPD on a bulletin board, players have enjoyed finding some of the many Manhunt Easter eggs again in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

2) No Easter Eggs Up Here

Players who remember flying to the top of the Gant Bridge in the original game will remember a sign that read: "No Easter eggs up here. Go away." While they hoped to find something useful in such a hard-to-reach location, they may have at first been annoyed to find only this sign.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition gamers have taken much joy in returning to the top of the bridge to see that there are still no Easter eggs up there. Or at least that's what the sign still says.

3) Gant Bridge Facts

Players of the original game thought it a nice touch when they first discovered the bridge facts board next to Gant Bridge. It told them the length, height, and graphical details of the bridge's creation.

In the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, users were excited to see the sign still standing with newly updated information for their entertainment and education.

4) Alien bar

They have landed (Image via Mors Mutual Insurance/)

The Alien bar near Area 69 in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition takes multiple GTA Easter eggs into account. Firstly, Area 69 is a parody of Area 51, the real-world "secret" government site.

Secondly, there is also a tiny Alien-themed bar in real life near Area 51, which is called the Little Ale Inn. The GTA San Andreas bar is called the Lil' Probe Inn.

This is one of the funniest Easter eggs that gamers remember. Inside the tavern, they can find UFO photographs taken over the skies of GTA 5.

5) Shoot At The Moon

Like in the original game, players were excited to see that they could still shoot at the moon to alter its size in the Definitive Edition. By equipping CJ with a sniper rifle and firing at the moon, the satellite grows incrementally with each shot.

Something about being able to control heavenly bodies gives GTA gamers a great deal of satisfaction. If they never knew about this Easter egg, users should go and try it right away.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

