5 most expensive properties to buy in GTA Online (2021)

GTA Online offers players the opportunity to earn money in a variety of ways. However, it is safe to assume that the most amount of money will always lie in investing in properties.

It is important to note that purchasing extravagant properties is a lucrative way of earning money and building a criminal empire.

Unlocking and purchasing magnificent properties also allows players to start businesses via which they can earn a lot of money. These properties also serve as a front for illicit cargo and other vehicle missions.

Naturally, purchasing these properties involves a lot of money. The price of these properties depends on several factors, including location, accessibility, and features.

The following is a list of some of the most profitable properties in GTA Online.

Most profitable properties in GTA Online

5) Lombank West Office & Garage ($3,100,000)

Players can choose to purchase the adjacent garages, with each accommodating over 20 vehicles. Purchasing this property opens up CEO work for GTA Online players, which is a good way of accumulating money.

This property can house over 20 cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

The location of this Executive property makes it one of the most expensive yet profitable properties in the game right now.

Players can access cargo and other vehicle missions from this garage, which are a good way of earning money in GTA Online. The Maze Bank West Office near the Del Perro district makes a good budget option for players who don't have enough cash to spend on properties.

4) Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 ($3,250,000)

This is easily one of the most profitable properties in GTA Online, as it allows players to run an aircraft-based smuggling business.

It gives the players a free pass to fly over Fort Zancudo without raising a wanted level.

This property can serve as a front for illicit aircraft based smuggling operations (Image via Rockstar Games)

This property is for sure a solid investment, and for those who don't have enough cash, there are cheaper options available as well in GTA Online.

3) Cypress Warehouses ($3,265,000)

The property isn't the best in the game but makes this list for its staggering price tag. Other warehouses in the game are cheaper, more accessible and are located in better places.

Not the best property in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

This one, however, is good for players who have cash to burn and aim to purchase all the expensive properties in the game.

2) Darnel Bros Warehouse ($3,500,000)

The property is popular because it was previously owned by Lester Crest, mastermind behind most heists. Besides that, there is nothing extravagant about it.

This property is popular because it was owned by Lester Crest (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can own up to five warehouses, and Darnel Bros is located in a nice location which justifies its price tag.

1) Maze Bank Tower Office & Garage ($4,000,000)

Hands down, this is one of the best properties. It was also popular last year because players purchased it to exploit the garage glitch in GTA Online.

The property has its perks but is more of a status symbol. This demonstrates that the owner is a big shot in the streets of Los Santos and shouldn't be meddled with.

Easily one of the most luxurious properties in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's located in the Pillbox Hill area of Downtown Los Santos, which is technically in the middle of one of the most popular areas in GTA Online.

Edited by Gautham Balaji