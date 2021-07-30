5 fastest cars to buy in GTA Online for under $1 million

It's a common misconception that fast cars are all expensive in GTA Online. This is entirely false, as many of the game's quicker cars cost less than $1 million.

Purchasing vehicles is one of the most common activities available to GTA Online players. Choosing the right car from a plethora of options, on the other hand, is always a difficult task.

When it comes to racing, gamers must consider various factors in a vehicle. Speed isn't everything, but it is an essential factor. This article lists five of the speediest cars available to GTA Online players for less than a million GTA dollars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA Online: Quickest cars under $1 million

5) Lampadati Novak

When it comes to fast cars on a budget, SUVs are a great choice. The Lampadati Novak is one such option that seems more like a sports car.

It is a multi-purpose vehicle that handles race tracks as well as off-road ones in GTA Online.

Class: SUV

Price: $608,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

Top Speed: 126 mph

4) Truffade Z-Type

The iconic Z-Type car from GTA 2 makes a return in GTA Online. This time, however, it looks much like a sports car from the 30s. This is unlike the 2D variant, which was a retrofuturist take on a classic car.

Inexperienced drivers may find it difficult to control the Z-Type, although there's not much to complain about at this price.

Class: Sports Classics

Price: $950,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

Top Speed: 126.25 mph

3) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

The Pißwasser Dominator is a racing variant of the regular Dominator, boasting much-enhanced performance. It is one of the best muscle cars in GTA Online, with impressive braking ability.

Players returning from the PS3/Xbox editions of GTA 5 can get this car free of cost in GTA Online.

Class: Muscle

Price: $315,000 (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

Top Speed: 126.5 mph

2) Pegassi Toros

The Toros is another sports car-SUV hybrid in GTA Online that is reasonably priced. It is considered by many to be the best in its class, primarily because of its performance.

As expected from an SUV, the vehicle has inferior braking, but it is still better than the Novak.

Class: SUV

Price: $498,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

Top Speed: 127.5 mph

1) Bravado Banshee 900R

Until the Los Santos Tuners update, the Banshee 900R was the best choice for drifting in GTA Online.

It is a respectable car for racing in general and also the only supercar below a million GTA$.

Class: Super

Price: $90,000/105,000/126,000 (regular Banshee) + $565,000 (Conversion at Benny's Original Motor Works)

Top Speed: 131 mph

Speed source: Broughy1322

