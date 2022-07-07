5 fastest GTA Online cars that fans hope to revisit in GTA 6

GTA Online has many amazing cars that players wish to see again in GTA 6. This makes sense as the online game gives players some of the best cars that they can own and customize. Furthermore, players also get many car-related updates that introduce new and exciting vehicles.

But if some fans are still wondering what the best cars in GTA Online are that players would like to see in the next game, luckily, this article will talk about five of them.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Five fast cars in GTA Online the next game would be disappointing without

5) Bravado Banshee

Banshee is not only a fan favorite in GTA Online, it is also a car that has been appearing in the series since GTA 3 and has become one of the longest-running sports cars in the entire franchise.

So, it makes sense for Rockstar to continue this amazing streak by introducing Banshee again in Grand Theft Auto 6. Moreover, players have fallen in love with its stunning performance and excellent top speed. Grand Theft Auto Online players constantly use this car as an escape vehicle because of its handling and braking.

If a player can master the Banshee's erratic handling, it also makes for a great racing machine. However, due to its stiff suspensions and low setting, curbs and other low-lying objects are frequently left to deal with the Banshee's ground effects.

In the end, it is safe to say that the Grand Theft Auto series won't feel the same without this car.

4) Vigilante

While there are many pop culture-based cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, Vigilante differentiates itself from others by also offering many useful abilities and a remarkable performance, which makes it a perfect car to use during heist missions.

All Vigilante owners love using the Rocket Voltic-like rocket booster, which enables fast acceleration. Given that it recharges significantly more quickly than other boosters — only 2.5 seconds — it seems to work better than most boosters. Its impact on NPCs, people, and vehicles is also far stronger and can push them farther away.

Ramming smaller cars and sending them flying into the air with this beast never gets boring. Vigilante is strong, fluid, and exceedingly quick. It should undoubtedly return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) Pegassi Toreador

The Toreador has to make a comeback if the next installment wants to promote adaptability. In Grand Theft Auto Online, there are several vehicles that may serve multiple purposes, but the Toreador is by far the greatest.

It has a peak speed of 135.25 mph, which makes it extremely quick on the fast track, and the car also has an endless supply of missiles, making it a pretty lethal killing machine.

But most importantly, the vehicle stands out for having a submarine mode that can be changed at any moment, exactly like the Stromberg and the Deluxo. This means that players can drive this car underwater. And it's pretty clear that players will absolutely love to see this car in Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) Imponte Arbiter GT

This fan-favorite two-door hardtop muscle vehicle known as the Imponte Arbiter GT was introduced in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the E&E Edition of the game. Its 70s design makes it really memorable, especially among car enthusiasts in the game.

Although the Arbiter GT has superb acceleration and allows users to take off right away, its top speed of 141.25 mph is beyond ridiculous. Moreover, there is a dedicated fan following for this car in the game, and many of those fans will be heavily disappointed if this car does not make an appearance in Grand Theft Auto 6.

1) Ocelot Pariah

Ocelot Pariah is probably one of the most well-liked vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online. It has tremendous grip, smooth handling, and terrific acceleration. Although GTA 6 will certainly have a significant number of really fast cars, the Pariah will always remain a favorite because of its sleek design and stunning performance.

Additionally, the car's top speed and remarkable agility while turning tight corners make it the best choice for beginner racers. Therefore, Ocelot should be available almost as a default choice when GTA 6 players are ready to purchase a vehicle in the game.

