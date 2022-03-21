5 fastest GTA Online cars after next-gen March update

The next-gen edition of GTA Online for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S has brought about five new cars to the game. These can all be upgraded with new and exclusive performance upgrades that increase all their statistics drastically. The five existing vehicles will also receive the same treatment.

These performance upgrades can be found in Hao's Special Works, a new mod shop that is also exclusive to the next-gen edition. After getting these cars upgraded, they can easily outperform all existing vehicles in-game. This article picks out the five fastest cars in the next-gen game.

Speedy cars in the next-gen GTA Online as of March 2022

5) Imponte Arbiter GT - 141.25 mph

The Arbiter GT is a new addition and the only muscle car for the Expanded and Enhanced edition as released till now. Although it looks like an ordinary or mid-range muscle car, it packs quite the punch under its basic outer shell.

For muscle car enthusiasts, the Arbiter GT is a treat to look at. It is currently one of the best muscle cars, and with HSW upgrades, it becomes the fastest among them.

The Imponte Arbiter GT can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,580,000. At $375,000, the Arbiter GT has the lowest price for an HSW conversion in GTA Online.

4) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - 146.3 mph

When the Ignus was launched, fans were disappointed to learn that the car could not be installed with Imani tech modifications. Rockstar fulfilled their wishes by introducing this weaponized version of the car, which can get similar upgrades without Imani tech.

In addition, this new Ignus can also be upgraded with HSW mods to boost its performance significantly. The car comes with a mounted minigun by default, which cannot be upgraded or replaced.

Players who wish to buy the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus must shell out $3,245,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry. The cost of converting the Weaponized Ignus for HSW upgrades in GTA Online is $500,000.

3) Grotti Turismo Classic - 150.5 mph

By making it modifiable at Hao's Special Works, Rockstar did justice to this aesthetically pleasing retro sports car. Apart from capturing attention with its outstandingly nostalgic design, it can now take first place as well.

Despite being outclassed by some of the other cars on this list, it's worth noting that it's an existing vehicle from the game. This also makes it the best car from the Sports Classic category in GTA Online.

The Grotti Turismo Classic is found at Legendary Motorsport, where it is priced at $705,000. Converting this car for HSW upgrades in GTA Online costs $897,000.

2) Bravado Banshee - 153 mph

This is another existing car in the game that Rockstar has added to the list of cars modifiable with HSW upgrades. The Banshee is an extremely popular car that has become identifiable with the GTA franchise.

In GTA Online, this used to be primarily used for drifting before Rockstar introduced cars much better at drifting. With the new upgrades in place, this will be much more than that and will take its place as one of the best cars in the game.

The Banshee can be bought from Legendary Motorsports or Benny's Original Motor Works for a measly price of $105,000. However, players will have to pay a ridiculous price of $1,840,000 for an HSW conversion.

1) Karin S95 - 155.5 mph

The Karin S95 was a much-needed addition and another Tuner car after Rockstar stopped adding cars from Los Santos Tuners. However, what sets this apart from the other tuners is obviously the HSW upgrades.

A fully upgraded S95 is a beast that is capable of overtaking every other car in-game, including the boosted ones. Even rocket-powered cars like the Vigilante and Scramjet won't be able to keep up with the S95.

The Karin S95 is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,995,000. The HSW conversion cost for this vehicle in GTA Online is $525,000.

