5 features from GTA 5 that fans don’t want to see in GTA 6

GTA 5 was a huge success, making fans want Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 even more. Players have been restless since they finished their first play-through of the former and aching for the next title.

Rockstar has not yet announced GTA 6, but gamers have high expectations from the game. They are already speculating on how the game will be.

Although GTA 5 was one of the most successful games on the planet, it had a few flaws. This means Rockstar has lots of community feedback to make GTA 6 the best GTA title ever to be released.

Fans of the series are looking forward to the most polished Grand Theft Auto game, considering the amount of time it is taking for the developer to make GTA 6.

Five GTA 5 features fans want to avoid in GTA 6

1) Multiple protagonists

This feature starts as engaging in the game, but players soon realize why this is a mistake. Having three protagonists makes the story very loose ended, and they don’t really connect with the characters they are playing.

The fact that there are three characters that users can control means the story lacks a personal touch where they feel like they are living the life of the in-game character.

2) Yoga mission

“Did somebody say yoga” is probably the most annoying mission in GTA 5. It requires Michael to do some yoga with this wife and her yoga instructor.

This feature is highly offputting for everyone in the community. Rockstar has a habit of carrying on successful mini-games into the following title, and gamers hope not to see anyone doing yoga as a side mission in GTA 6.

3) Constant phone calls

GTA 5 lets players have a cell phone in the game, which they can use for various things. They can call NPCs, browse the internet, and buy vehicles and properties using the phone.

Every so often, an NPC will call the users and offer them a mission or a task. When they launch GTA 5, gamers are usually bombarded with calls from NPCs.

4) No single-player DLC

Rockstar has not shown any signs of a single-player campaign, although many players would prefer to stay in the GTA universe but not go online. In fact, they had to wait for years for an expansion pack.

The publisher understands the commercial success of GTA Online and decided not to release an expansion pack for the story mode of GTA 5. Perhaps a single-player campaign added to GTA 6 would suit everyone involved.

5) Enormous map

GTA 5 has the most extensive map in the GTA series, making it larger than San Andreas, Vice City, and Liberty City. This makes traveling around the map very tedious.

Players spend hours traveling back and forth between Los Santos and Paleto Bay. Having such a big map usually means content, but crossing the GTA 5 map was a big task. Users expect to see a smaller but more refined map in GTA 6.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

