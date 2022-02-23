5 unique features from the GTA franchise that Rockstar should reintroduce in GTA 6

The GTA franchise is renowned for its groundbreaking advancements in the open-world genre, ever since the 3D Universe came into being. With each successive game, Rockstar has experimented with and successfully implemented several entertaining features that make their games extremely replayable.

Some of these features, however, have been exclusive to specific games and haven't been brought back. This article lists a few such unique features that Rockstar should definitely implement in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Features from previous GTA games that should be brought back for GTA 6

5) Advanced carjacking

Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars was released exclusively for Nintendo DS, PSP, and smartphones. The game featured several immersive minigames that made simple and repetitive interactions much more entertaining. This included carjacking, drug-dealing, filling Molotov cocktails, and more.

While some of these are better suited to the 2D gameplay of Chinatown Wars, others can be reproduced in an HD Universe game. The next Grand Theft Auto title could make carjacking more interesting by having players manually hotwire the vehicles.

This would also be quite fitting for a game series that borrows its name from the legal term for carjacking.

4) More options in melee combat

Although GTA games cannot compete with Sleeping Dogs in terms of melee combat, some of them did introduce some advanced mechanics. Vic Vance, the protagonist in Vice City Stories, for example, has the ability to grab any NPC. He could then throw them or beat them up.

Vic could also snap their necks if he grabbed them from behind, resulting in an instant kill without the use of any weapons. Grand Theft Auto 4 introduced the ability to dodge and counter enemy attacks in melee combat.

This was oversimplified in Grand Theft Auto 5, making melee combat bland and uninteresting. The next game should feature an advanced melee system that mixes the mechanics found in Grand Theft Auto 4 and Vice City Stories.

3) Working out/getting fat

GTA San Andreas was unique on many levels. It was the first and only game in the series to have RPG-like player stats, but it also enhanced this further with an immersive feature of maintaining muscle and fat.

Players could starve CJ to make him skinny, eat a lot to make him obese, or work out at the gym to become a Greek God. This wasn't merely cosmetic, however, as a skinnier CJ would be faster but weaker while a stronger CJ would deal more damage.

On the other hand, a fat CJ would get hilarious comments from NPCs and story characters and be terrible at running and jumping. Bringing this feature back in the next GTA game would be an interesting addition.

2) Empire-building

GTA Vice City Stories introduced another interesting gameplay mechanic in the form of empire-building. This was a simplified alternative to territory management and property acquisition in San Andreas. Players could run several types of illegal businesses and play the related sub-missions to further their interests.

GTA Online expanded on this feature, although the type of empire management found here is not suitable for a single-player game.

1) Gang warfare

In GTA San Andreas, players could wrestle for control over territories against rival gangs like the Ballas and Aztecas. Taking over a territory meant that it would only spawn GSF gang members.

The next Grand Theft Auto title could introduce this feature while expanding on it greatly. Simply taking over territories is too elementary, and the next game should implement a system where taking control of a territory affects the locality itself, including the stores and other buildings.

Edited by Danyal Arabi