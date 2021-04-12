5 features from GTA Online that should be included in GTA 6

GTA Online wasn't just an overnight success, but it succeeded due to tireless work and innovation from Rockstar Games. The studio took note of what the playerbase required and demanded and delivered with each subsequent update.

GTA 6, being the proverbial unicorn that it is, has a lot of expectations riding on it, and Rockstar needs to have an accurate reading of their audience's pulse. While fans have primarily always appreciated each of Rockstar's titles, there are certain improvements to the GTA formula that fans will surely love.

Here are some features from GTA Online that Rockstar should consider including in a mainline sequel in the series.

Five GTA Online features that must be part of GTA 6

#1 - Deep character customization

GTA Online's character customization is easily one of the best seen, not just in the series but in all video games. Right down to the facial blemishes and skin texture, players can pick just about anything regarding their character's appearance.

The vast array of clothing also helps them give their characters a distinct personality in GTA Online. While its story mode protagonists come with their personalities and histories, it would undoubtedly be a lot of fun to experience character customization akin to what was present in San Andreas.

#2 - Business sims

Running criminal empires full of different types of operations, from Gunrunning to Narcotics, is what makes GTA Online so fun. It truly puts the players right in the thick of things as the kingpin of their very own criminal empire. It is up to them to aggressively expand and grow their business, and very well should be a key component of GTA 6.

The series has dabbled with letting players buy up property all over town and own Vice City as a result, but a much more refined version of that could be the key. Games like Chinatown Wars included mechanics that essentially let players run their very own side-hustle. A return of that sort of system would be welcomed with open arms by the fanbase.

#3 - Freedom of approach

One significant complaint against the story mode of GTA 5, and every game that came before in the series, is that almost every level is linear. This means there is always only one correct way to do the mission, and deviating from the path will instantly cause it to fail.

This kind of on-rail approach to the game is the complete antithesis of what the rest of the title is about, freedom and chaos. GTA Online revels in the sort of non-linear chaotic approach to missions, with players being able to bring an Attack Chopper to a quiet neighborhood to complete tasks.

Rockstar might be interested in incorporating this sort of freedom of approach in the next GTA game.

#4 - Non-linear path of progression

Much like the way players approach missions in GTA Online, the progress path is also similarly non-linear. The game essentially allows them to progress using any way they see fit. Whether it is exclusively playing heists or sticking only to races, players can pick and choose their path.

This kind of non-linear approach to progression is what players love about the Online experience. While it might not be conducive to a tight narrative, Rockstar can figure out a way to let players plot their paths to the big leagues in GTA 6.

#5 - Vehicle/weapon customization

Players love it when they can transform a rather unassuming vehicle to an absolute tank, kitted with machine guns, missiles, and armor. Not only that but also customizing and upgrading weapons and vehicles goes a long way in developing attachment between the player and their tools.

GTA Online has proved beyond doubt that customization and personalization allow players to truly invest themselves in the game. GTA 6 could benefit a ton by increasing the level of customization they can have in-game.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.