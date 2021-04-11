Ever since the early 2000s and the success of anime like Initial D, there has been a strong drift subculture in modern entertainment, including GTA Online. There has been a steadily growing subculture within GTA Online purely for the love of automobile goodness.

If the player chooses, GTA Online can be a racing game. Perhaps even more so than the shooter game it typically is. Players can choose to stick to race game modes and attend drift meets during GTA Online sessions.

There are few things more satisfying than deliberately drifting a car without touching any part of the wall or a barricade. A perfect drift is a sight to behold. There are plenty of great vehicles in GTA Online capable of a neat drift.

This week in GTA Online, Rockstar Game is giving away a free rally car, the Tropos Rallye. This article dives into the vehicle's worth for players whose sole purpose is to drift.

Is the Tropos Rallye a decent drift car in GTA Online?

Price: $816,000 (Free till April 14th)

Right off the bat, it is clear that the Tropos Rallye is one of the best-looking cars in the game. But for those looking for something more functional and to drift, the Tropos Rallye isn't it.

Being a rally car, it has a lot of traction built-in, which prevents it from gliding across corners as it should. The car doesn't respond well to drift. It can take a lot of effort to drift this vehicle at the cost of losing the rear-end.

The car isn't built for drifting, but it is best suited for rally races. For those looking to buy cars that can drift, any one of the following vehicles would work better:

Banshee 900R Karin Futo Rapid GT Benefactor Schwartzer