GTA Online Weekly Update 4/8: Free Tropos Rallye, Transform Races, and more

Veterans of GTA Online look forward to each Thursday with great anticipation and await the arrival of the weekly update. The weekly update is a great way for Rockstar to switch things up in GTA Online and keep players on the proverbial wheel, always on the lookout for newer ways to make money.

Rather than making sweeping changes every 3-4 months, Rockstar likes to make minor changes to the game to keep things fresh. The weekly update typically brings a new podium vehicle, discounts, and bonuses on certain activities in GTA Online.

Each week, a new vehicle gets added to the Diamond Casino as the podium vehicle in the game. And this week, it is the Blista Kanjo. Players will need a Diamond Casino membership and Chips to spin the Lucky Wheel to stand a chance of winning the podium vehicle.

Blista Kanjo, Transform Races, and more in GTA Online Weekly Update 4/8

Credits: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline

Podium Vehicle

Blista Kanjo

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

2x GTA$ and RP on Transform Races

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Hunting Pack

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Hunting Pack (Remix)

3x GTA$ and 2x RP on Freemode Challenges

Advertisement

Discounted Content

100% off Lampadati Tropos Rallye ($ 0)

40% off Lampadati Casco ($ 542,640 / 408,000)

40% off HVY Insurgent ($ 538,650 / 405,000)

40% off HVY Insurgent Pick-Up ($ 1,077,000 / 810,000)

40% off Obey Omnis ($ 420,600)

30% off Vapid Winky ($ 770,000 / 577,500)

30% off Grotti Cheetah Classic ($ 605,500)

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Annis Savestra ($ 198,000)

40% off Maibatsu Manchez Scout ($ 135,000)

35% off Vapid Slamtruck ($ 851,500)

Also, the Lampadati Tropos Rallye is available for free this week in GTA Online, and players can buy one from Legendary Motorsport.

The Tropos Rallye is an excellent rally car with decent performance and a great eye-catching design.