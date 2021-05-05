5 features that GTA Online players would like to see in the future

As GTA Online moves into standalone territory, players' expectations from the game will rise substantially. This is perhaps more due to it being on next-gen platforms and probably existing alongside a future GTA sequel, but there are plenty of things fans would like to see.

As is the case with any online multiplayer game, there is a strong demand for the game to continuously evolve and stay in touch with its player base. The most successful online multiplayers, such as Apex Legends, have fared well by constantly changing the game in response to fan demands.

To be successful heading into the next phase of its life cycle, GTA Online must strive to stay ahead of the curve. While the game is pretty fantastic in its current state, there is still room for improvement.

Five features that GTA Online players would like to see

#1 - Sell Apartments/Garages directly

While players can still manage to trade in their Apartments and Garages in GTA Online, it isn't as convenient as it should ideally be. To "sell" a property like that, players must buy the maximum number of properties of that kind (6) and then trade in previously owned apartments/garages and get the difference.

This process is both cumbersome and counter-intuitive, and a change would be especially good for beginners, who make rather clumsy decisions in the spur of the moment. Being able to sell apartments and garages directly for slightly less than its purchase price would undoubtedly help new players quite a bit.

#2 - All heists available solo

The Cayo Perico Heist was hailed as one of the best money-makers in GTA Online, and rightfully so. One of the biggest reasons is that it could be played solo. This means players will no longer have to wait for potentially long periods in matchmaking.

This ideally should be made available for all the other heists in the game to give everyone a fair shot at making a whole boatload of money. While it would certainly take away from the novelty of Cayo Perico, it still has the whole "new location" thing going for it in terms of novelty.

#3 - Strong anti-cheat service

GTA Online on console, for the most part, is quite a comfortable experience, with a few odd griefers and annoying tryhards populating the free mode session. On PC, however, griefers and tryhards are the least of the player's concerns as modders destroy their experience frequently.

Modders abuse GTA Online's many systems and gain abilities like God Mode, Infinite Ammo, and Money, among other things. Take-Two has been cracking down on cheat services as of late, but GTA Online certainly needs a much stronger anti-cheat service in place on PCs.

#4 - More naval missions

The yacht missions were undoubtedly a good touch and went quite a way in making yachts a decent-enough purchase. However, with the Kosatka now available in the game, perhaps it is time for GTA Online to embrace the other half of its map: the ocean.

There is plenty of adventure to be had on the high seas, both under and above water. More mission variety has never hurt a game, and GTA Online could use some more variation.

#5 - Better balancing of weapons/vehicles

Rockstar Game's approach to balancing in GTA Online is rather deft. Instead of nerfing a particular vehicle or weapon, the publisher drops a new vehicle/weapon that might counter the other. For example, the Toreador is a way to counter the massively OP Oppressor MKII.

While this approach is pretty neat, it isn't precisely very fair to newer players who cannot afford new counters every now and then.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.