5 features from GTA San Andreas that should return in GTA 6

GTA San Andreas was released way back in 2004 and offered many ahead-of-its-time features that impressed players who still love to talk about them.

While GTA 6 is still far from being released, fans of the GTA saga expect certain features from San Andreas to make a return. Rockstar is known to have a keen eye for detail, and with fans making their expectations clear, it will be interesting to see which fan-favorite features from GTA San Andreas make a comeback in GTA 6.

This article explores 5 features from GTA San Andreas that should make a comeback with GTA 6.

Note: The opinions expressed in this article are subjective and reflect the views of the writer.

Unique features from GTA San Andreas that should make a comeback with GTA 6

1) Ability to purchase houses in story mode

Players can purchase houses at various locations in GTA San Andreas (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Many players at some point would have driven past a lavish house in Vinewood Hills, wishing they could purchase and use it as a safe house.

In GTA San Andreas, almost every area the playable character went to had some properties that could be purchased and used as safe houses after a certain point in the storyline. Some of these were exotic properties in the best of locations.

However, this feature has been missing in the story mode of the GTA franchise for quite some time now. Although this feature was included in GTA Online, there still isn’t any way to purchase properties in the story mode of GTA 5.

With the hype around the release of GTA 6 at an all-time high and multiple leaks pouring in each day, it would be great to see this feature return to the franchise with GTA 6.

2) Vigilante missions

GTA San Andreas allowed players to engage in Vigilante (Image via YouTube, MDTA Games)

The ability to work as an enforcer of law, albeit briefly, was one of the most unique features that GTA San Andreas offered. Initiating vigilante missions in order to take down criminals was simple and could be done by just getting aboard a police vehicle: be it a bike or a car.

What's more, players also earned some in-game money for every vigilante they took down. This feature has served as a great pastime for the players of GTA San Andreas, and it would be great to see Rockstar re-introduce this feature with GTA 6.

3) Paramedic missions

GTA San Andreas allowed players to engage in Paramedic missions (Image via gta.fandom.com)

GTA San Andreas also offered the ability to initiate paramedic missions. In this category of missions, the players had to pick up an injured NPC and drop them back at the hospital.

With every injured NPC dropped off at the hospital, the player earned some amount of in-game money and the difficulty level progressed gradually.

Paramedic missions were a great way to kill time before the next mission in the storyline was available and could be a great addition to GTA 6.

4) Quick travel through planes

Players could quickly travel between Los Santos, Las Venturas and San Fierro by plane (Image via YouTube, MDTA Games)

The ability to quickly travel between Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas just by boarding an airplane was a remarkable feature that helped save a lot of in-game travel time.

While this feature was not added in more recent releases like GTA 5, Rockstar sure has a great opportunity to integrate this time-saving feature into GTA 6, which would help players avoid long and slightly boring vehicular travel given the vast open-world environment Rockstar is famed for designing.

5) Jetpack as an unlockable item in story mode

The Jetpack was available as an unlockable item in GTA San Andreas (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The Jetpack was arguably one of the most convenient and most used modes of transport in GTA San Andreas, and the fact that it was easily available to use through cheat codes made it all the more exciting to unlock and experience.

The Jetpack had been missing from the GTA franchise for some time and was introduced again recently through GTA Online.

Making the Jetpack available as an unlockable item in the storyline of GTA 6 should be something Rockstar must consider as it will open up newer ways for players to explore and traverse GTA 6’s expect vast open-world and will also lead to an increase in engagement levels among players.

Edited by R. Elahi