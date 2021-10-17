5 features that GTA Trilogy should fix in GTA San Andreas

The GTA Trilogy should ideally fix some lackluster aspects of the older games, including GTA San Andreas.

As fantastic as GTA San Andreas is to play through, some parts of the game could use additional polishing. Some features (like altering the story) would be unreasonable given it would require recasting some voice actors.

However, there are still some things that the GTA Trilogy could fix in GTA San Andreas. Gameplay and graphical features stand out as the most likely aspects of GTA San Andreas that will be changed in the GTA Trilogy.

Five features that the GTA Trilogy should fix in GTA San Andreas

5) Eating

The eating mechanic could be improved upon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Eating plays a somewhat important role in GTA San Andreas. Players have to eat every 72 hours, or they run the risk of starvation. This minor feature means that players would slowly lose health over time.

However, saving the game would override this effect. Thus, it doesn't add much to the overall gameplay experience. Likewise, getting fat is repetitive.

4) Blocky hands

The early GTA games had the characters' fingers being perpetually stuck together (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has already stated that GTA Trilogy would have better graphics. Fortunately, this means that it will likely fix the infamous blocky hands that every in-game character has. The other parts of early GTA games' graphical flaws are noticeable, but this trait is the most glaring in GTA San Andreas.

This game fixed several of the issues associated with the previous two games. However, characters continued to have their fingers glued together. Such a trait would be impossible to include in the GTA Trilogy except as a joke.

3) Better shooting

Better shooting mechanics means that the player could shoot the Vagos from this angle (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is a recent leak going around on the Internet that the GTA Trilogy will have GTA 5-style shooting. If that's true, it will fix some of GTA San Andreas's clunky shooting mechanics.

For example, players would have more freedom when shooting a shotgun while crouching. Back then, players would have to stop shooting to move around; otherwise, they would perform a roll.

This aspect would also greatly benefit the player's ability to shoot while in a vehicle.

2) Some glitches

Whether it's Madd Dogg jumping to an early demise or the player accidentally changing in-game spawns, GTA San Andreas has several noteworthy glitches. Some of them can be fun to abuse, but others are more harmful than they're worth.

Naturally, anything that alters the game's save file in an undesirable way should be patched out. As this entry doesn't fall in line with graphical improvements or modern enhancements, it will be interesting to see if Rockstar addresses it in the GTA Trilogy.

1) A way to track which collectibles the player already got

There are plenty of collectibles to consider (Image via Naizurus)

GTA San Andreas has significantly more collectibles than previous games in the series. Unlike those games, players have to collect everything to receive a beneficial effect (such as weapon spawns).

It also doesn't help that GTA San Andreas's map is substantially larger than the other two games in the GTA Trilogy. If the GTA Trilogy included some method of tracking collectibles, it would be a godsend for players who don't resort to collecting everything in one go.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Also Read

What changes would you like to see in GTA Trilogy? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. If you plan to purchase the GTA Trilogy, will you play GTA San Andreas first? Yes No 0 votes so far