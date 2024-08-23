5 features we need for realism in GTA 6 Online

Grand Theft Auto 6 is highly anticipated for its realism, and the same is also expected from GTA 6 Online. Although Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce the next iteration of the online multiplayer game, the September 2022 leaks showed that the studio was working on it. As a result, the player base has high hopes for the multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 6.

With that being said, this article lists five features that Rockstar Games should include in GTA 6 Online to make it more realistic.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 interesting features that could provide a more realistic experience in GTA 6 Online

1) Season-based weather

Rockstar Games should incorporate advanced weather in the upcoming multiplayer game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Similar to Grand Theft Auto Online, the upcoming multiplayer game is also expected to run 24x7. Therefore, to make GTA 6 Online a revolutionary experience, Rockstar Games should add season-based weather effects to the game. The studio already celebrates various seasons and festivals in the current online game. Therefore, the next iteration should have advanced weather features to make it more realistic.

Florida is known for having one of the most dramatic weather patterns. Rockstar can even go the extra mile and add live weather effects to the map of Leonida similar to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

2) NPC driving the latest cars

Since Rockstar Games adds new cars and vehicles now and then, the NPCs in GTA 6 Online should also drive them. All the new cars in Grand Theft Auto Online are only accessible to players, and NPCs cannot drive them. This system should be changed in the upcoming iteration.

Seeing at least a few NPCs driving the latest cars in GTA 6 Online would provide a more immersive experience than ever before. Plus, this feature could also be used by players to test drive a new car before spending money on it. Rockstar should at least let the NPCs drive the new low-range vehicles for freeroam.

3) Seeing familiar characters randomly on the streets

GTA 6 Online has the full flexibility to include new characters. In Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, when a new character is added, you can only see or meet them once if they are not a part of a mission. Other than that, such characters remain hidden from the gameplay as if they don’t exist at all.

This is one of the notable things Rockstar should address in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online. The added characters should randomly appear as pedestrians on streets sometimes so that the map feels like a living breathing world.

4) Body and hair changes

Changing hair and body types are among the frequently repeated fan-requested features for Grand Theft Auto 6, and it should be included in GTA 6 Online as well. In Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, you can spend years having the same body and hair length. However, seeing the characters change their physical appearances automatically would make the game more realistic.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should consider this feature in GTA 6 Online. Moreover, the re-introduction of gyms in the Grand Theft Auto series would be an icing on the cake.

5) Changing billboards with time

One of the billboards in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The billboards in the map of Grand Theft Auto 6 Online could be used for various things. While Rockstar Games may never promote real-life things using in-game advertisement methods, it could at least use them to promote in-game things.

The billboards in the upcoming game should change with time showing various new advertisements. Rockstar could even use it to promote new cars in Grand Theft Auto 6. Seeing new billboards now and then will keep the open-world experience fresh.

