5 most forgettable locations in the GTA series

Not every location within the GTA series is memorable or leaves a lasting impression.

This article will use the term "locations" to refer to the major cities or states found within a GTA game. Something like Liberty City would qualify as a location, whereas something minor, like the Superstar Café, would not qualify for this list. The GTA series does like to revisit locations, so it will be specified which version will be listed here.

Unsurprisingly, locations that are seldom seen or are mainly prevalent in the earliest GTA titles are going to be the locations that will be considered "the most forgettable."

Five of the most forgettable locations in the GTA series

5) Ludendorff

The actions that take place in Ludendorff are highly memorable, as most GTA 5 players can easily remember the prologue and what happens afterward. Despite this, the town itself can't be explored freely, and players cannot willingly return to Ludendorff whenever they wish.

Locations with snow aren't common in the GTA series, but Ludendorff's brief appearances within the GTA series, as well as the limitations set in its appearances, make it one of the more forgettable locations within the GTA series.

4) Flint County

Flint County (Image via GTA Wiki)

Countryside areas are plenty in GTA San Andreas, and Flint County seems rather forgettable. There are no towns here, despite its large size, not to mention the complete lack of activities to do here.

The next three locations are far more forgettable than Flint County just by virtue of being in lesser-known titles.

3) London

London, as it appears in GTA 1 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The idea of London in a GTA game is awesome, but it hasn't appeared since GTA: London 1961 and GTA: London 1969, which were the two expansion packs for GTA 1.

One could even list all of the GTA 1 locations on this list, as the 2D universe's Vice City, Liberty City, and San Andreas are nowhere near as memorable as the ones seen in the 3D universe onward.

2) Anywhere City

Anywhere City concept art (Image via GTA Wiki)

Anywhere City only appeared in GTA 2, which is a game most GTA fans have never played or heard much about. Unlike London, Anywhere City is not a real-life location, so it's not a location most GTA fans are clamoring to see return in the GTA series once more.

It's a futuristic city, which only makes it the sole city that could take place in the future (depending on which timeline the player chooses to believe is the canon year; 1999 or 2013).

1) New Guernsey

New Guernsey as it appears in GTA 1 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Canonly speaking, New Guernsey is a location west of Liberty City in GTA 1. Like most locations it's not particularly memorable, except for the sole fact that this location has never returned unlike the other cities seen in the game.

Unlike a location like Anywhere City, New Guernsey is not the main location of the game it's present in, meaning that even the most hardcore, old-school fans are unlikely to discuss it by comparison.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

