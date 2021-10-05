GTA Vice City is a classic hit that Rockstar Games can still take pride in. The game is still relevant today for its beautiful color palette, art style, and story. Rockstar Games does showcase its fun side in this game by adding Easter Eggs to it.

Every GTA has Easter eggs and the first game that players can find these Easter eggs is in Liberty City. Rockstar Games has continued the trend and also added a few in GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City: 5 best easter eggs

Here are the 5 most fun Easter eggs in GTA Vice City:

5) Easter Egg Room

Players can jump through a window on a building in Downtown Vice City near the Vice City News building. The player will be able to find the "Easter Egg REaster Eggsoom" which looks like a brown easter egg on top of a pedestal.

4) Cement Shoes

To find this Easter egg, players need to search off the shore of Leaf Links near the Downtown area and for that, they need a boat. Players will have to look under the water and till they see a fat man wearing cement shoes at the bottom of the sea. This is a traditional way that the mafia used to use to dump bodies.

3) Shooting at the Moon

This is an Easter egg that can be found in GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas. At night, players can use a sniper rifle to aim and shoot the moon to change the size of the moon. The moon will enlarge three times before going back to its original size.

2) Submarine

(Timestamp 3:22)

There are two submarine locations in GTA Vice City, and the first submarine can be seen off the coast, north of North Point Mall, and players can get there by boat. Vice City Junkyard in Little Haiti also holds a submarine wreck.

1) Steven Mulholland

(Timestamp - 1:45)

A gravestone saying "Steven Mulholland R.I.P" is present in the window of Funeraria Romero. If players go behind the building, they will find four graves with one having a skeleton in it with only one arm.

Also Read

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi