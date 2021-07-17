5 fun features in GTA Online that weren’t available at launch

As legendary as GTA Online is today, many of the great features that serve as its foundation weren't around back at the game's launch.

The GTA Online of back then compared to the GTA Online of today are two completely different games. One could easily mistake one game as a separate entry altogether, just by the amount of new (and removed) content in GTA Online today.

GTA Online's launch was successful, but the quality of the game was noticeably inferior in several major categories when comparing it to the game it is today. In a way, this article will also showcase some of the amazing updates GTA Online has had over the years that some players genuinely love.

Five popular features in GTA Online that weren't available at launch

#5 - Over-the-top futuristic vehicles

Vehicles like the Pegassi Toreador weren't a thing back in the day (Image via GTA Wiki)

For some GTA Online players, the game was better before it became loaded with futuristic vehicles. It's a fair criticism, but some players love these over-the-top vehicles and what they represent.

Back then, the Rhino tank was a terror to see in GTA Online and it made sense from a realism standpoint. Flying motorcycles and cars now rule the roost in Freemode, which showcases how GTA Online's tone has shifted since then.

It was a completely different metagame back in the day, but it should be noted that some players love the current meta more.

#4 - Stunt Races

Stunt Races are fun in an over-the-top kind of way (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the concept of Stunt Races is ridiculous, it's still a surprisingly fun feature that many GTA Online players love. In some ways, it's like the lovechild of street races and parkour.

There are dozens of Stunt Races available in the present day, so it's strange to think that GTA Online players just had regular, boring street races. As with the previous entry, Stunt Races is a feature that shifted GTA Online toward a more over-the-top feel some players love today.

#3 - Gambling and missions at The Diamond Casino & Resort

Gambling can be fun in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Diamond Casino & Resort was in GTA Online back in the day, except it was just a generic large building that players couldn't enter. Predictably, this meant that there was no Agatha Baker and her casino work, nor were there any fun times to be had gambling.

Of course, there was also no Diamond Casino Heist. Some GTA Online players love it, even to this day, so it's strange looking back and seeing nothing relevant there at all.

Likewise, there was no Master Penthouse or garage there.

#2 - Businesses

GTA Online has introduced several businesses since then (Image via GTAV Reddit)

There were no businesses a player could run back at GTA Online's launch. No Cocaine Lockup, no Vehicle Warehouse, no Nightclubs, etc. Not only did GTA Online players have fewer options for making money, but they also lost out on several key features associated with each individual business.

For example, no Gunrunning meant no research and development. Businesses are now something many GTA Online players log in every day for.

#1 - Heists

One of GTA Online's biggest draws was surprisingly absent at its launch. GTA 5 had heists as one of its main focal points, but it would take nearly a year and a half after GTA Online was launched for the latter game to have heists.

Certain heists like the Cayo Perico Heist being absent make sense, but something like the Fleeca Job not being around showcases how barren GTA Online was back then.

