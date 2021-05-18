Over the years, Rockstar has released a number of mind-blowing games, but GTA Vice City, even almost a decade after its release, remains to be one of the most popular standalones of all time.

The game's missions are not only fun and challenging but also incredibly hooking. From beating cops to betraying friends to stealing an average car for a paltry penny, players are tasked with a diverse assortment of missions that not only keep them hooked, but also leave them in awe.

This article takes a look at five of the most popular and fan-favourite missions featured in GTA Vice City.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 most fun missions from GTA Vice City that fans loved

#5 Loose Ends

Loose Ends is not only the most difficult but also the most popular mission from GTA Vice City. While most challenging quests involve putting up with wacky vehicles, Loose Ends pits players against a bunch of infuriated agents who will stop at nothing to blow the target apart.

Players will need to clear out the ice cream factory's grounds as soon as possible without letting the rival party take them down. It may be fun but it's definitely not an easy feat, which made it all the more enjoyable for GTA Vice City fans.

#4 Bombs Away

Sure, handling a tiny and extremely clumsy aircraft doesn't fall under the definition of fun, but if there's one thing GTA Vice City fans love more than the game itself, it's a challenge, and one that promises pitfalls.

Bombs Away is nothing if not a challenge.

While flying a plane in 2021 feels like a walk in the park, things weren't so simple in the virtual world back when GTA Vice City hit the gaming industry. The tech keeping the game together wasn't as refined and advanced as it is today and that sure took a toll on the vehicular aspects of GTA Vice City.

#3 Death Row

In this mission, Tommy Vercetti needs to show his loyalty to Lance by rescuing him from his assaulters, even if it means rowing against death itself.

Death Row features a number of daunting tasks. Speed through the narrow streets of Vice City, race to the junkyard, keep a check on Lance's health meter, and finally save him from the rival party, who, of course, wouldn't be so keen on letting their hostage go without putting up a fight.

#2 Demolition Man

Demolition Man is, without a doubt, the most difficult mission in GTA Vice City. And as the drill goes, difficult missions are often the most enjoyable.

The objective is to plant 4 bombs in four different locations in a construction site within 7 minutes.

#1 Keep Your Friends Close

Keep Your Friends Close is perhaps the most memorable GTA Vice City mission of all time. Not only do players get to take down Sonny Forelli, the guy who made Tommy's life a living hell, but they also find out who stabs them in the back this time. Because, hey, it's Grand Theft Auto! Traitors and cowards show players why games like GTA Vice City never take a step back from the spotlight.