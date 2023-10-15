5 fun things to do in GTA Online for Halloween 2023

GTA Online players have plenty of fun things to do in the Halloween 2023 update. There is no shortage of new and old content to discuss, so let's get into it. Generally speaking, the most interesting activities to do will be the ones that are available only for a limited time. That means generic stuff like grinding heists or Sell Missions won't be here since that's not exclusive to this season.

Some content may even be reintroduced later this month. Until then, let's look at five fun things to do in GTA Online during Halloween 2023. This list is not ranked in any particular order.

5 fun activities to do in GTA Online Halloween 2023 for this spooky season

1) Halloween 2023 jobs

This season is great if you like Deathmatches, Adversary Modes, and Survivals (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some jobs are only available to do during October and early November. A few examples include:

Condemned

Damned and Lost

Drop Dead

Judgement Day

Lost Vs. Damned

Slasher

Suck It Up

Project 4808

There are several variations of each activity posted above. GTA Online players have a ton of content they can enjoy this month, especially since many of these jobs have received multipliers to their payouts. These activities are best enjoyed with a group of people.

2) UFO Sightseeing

This classic event from last year is back for Halloween 2023. GTA Online players get to photograph a UFO every day, with its location differing from the previous one each time. It is vital to mention that some days will feature multiple UFOs. This event is pretty cool since it's very rare to see these alien spaceships in this game.

Sadly, those vehicles cannot be interacted with much past taking a photo of them. That's still pretty good, considering players get $15,000 and 1,000 RP per snapshot. There is also an extra $100,000 bonus for photographing 26 UFOs.

3) Ghosts Exposed

Ghosts Exposed is a new event (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are also new Halloween 2023 events to enjoy in GTA Online. Ghosts Exposed involves the player photographing 10 different apparitions. Each image taken gives you $20,000 and 500 RP. If you snapshot all 10 phantoms, you'll get a bonus $50,000 plus a Ghosts Exposed livery for your Albany Brigham.

Just note that each spirit, except Johnny Klebitz, has two possible spawns, although those locations will always be near one another. This event is pretty neat, especially since it overlaps with UFO Sightseeing due to the times the apparitions are out.

4) Defeat some Possessed Animals

Possessed Animals are another new Halloween 2023 event (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another new Halloween 2023 event is Possessed Animals. The following creatures seem to be tormented by some unknown entity, and will attack you:

Boar

Cougar

Coyote

Deer

Pug

They aren't too hard to eliminate, but seeing them in the wild can be a fun diversion. It's worth mentioning that animals never spawn in the overworld in GTA Online, so these possessed variants will be the only time you can normally see them in this game.

5) Fight against other old returning events

These are the Slashers that can attack you (Image via monkeypolice188, GTAWeb.eu)

Halloween Slashers is similar to Possessed Animals in that a random NPC will spawn very late at night and attack you in some parts of the world. There are five different types of slashers:

Driver

Clown

Sackslasher

Psycho

A doppelganger that copies your outfit

These NPCs use a humanoid model, making their fights against you feel a tad different than the Possessed Animals. On a similar note, Cerberus is another event that involves a large truck attacking you, which can be scary if you're driving something small.

Phantom Cars can also ram into you, with their flames looking quite cool at night.

