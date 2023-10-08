5 best ways to make money in GTA Online (October 2023)

Some of the most lucrative ways to make money in GTA Online in October 2023 will largely be similar to the best activities from previous months, with a few Halloween-related tricks. Many great ways to make cash, like Heists, are still available, while players can also expect new spooky content. This article will cover five of the best ways to make money this month.

Note that various activities will be listed here, some of which will be very profitable, whereas others are intended for beginners seeking something easy. Some of the following content won't be available in later months.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Heists, weekly update bonuses, and more amazing ways to make money in GTA Online around October 2023

1) Sell Missions

An example of a player doing a Sell Mission in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the most consistent ways to make money in GTA Online is to do Sell Missions for your businesses. Most properties have some sort of stock that a player can sell over time, with some of the best ones being:

Acid Lab

Nightclub

Bunker

Special Cargo

Vehicle Cargo

Pay attention to what bonuses are available with the current weekly update. For example, the patch on October 5 offered 2x money on Special Cargo Sell missions until October 12, 2023.

2) AFK for Passive Income

An example of the AFK trick in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

Passive Income pays much less money than a full-Sell mission, yet the former is far more accessible. There are several AFK tricks, such as:

Waiting on the menu screen for the Nightclub garage from the outside (pictured above)

Waiting on the exit screen of the LS Car Meet Test Track

Knowing how to perform either exploit is convenient if you just want to leave GTA Online up and running while you do something else. Examples of Passive Income include:

Up to $50,000 for Nightclubs

Up to $20,000 for Security Contracts

Up to $5,000 for Arcades

Just note that you must regain Nightclub Popularity after a few hours. Switching DJs and kicking rowdy guests out of the Nightclub is a good way to do that.

3) Heists

The Diamond Casino Heist is really profitable (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cayo Perico Heist got its payouts nerfed, making that job much less worthwhile for solo players. An exception is if they know how to do the Heist Replay Glitch with a Panther Statue or Pink Diamond.

Hence, many GTA Online players opt to do other heists now. The three Doomsday Heists can work if you have a friend and a Facility. Alternatively, The Diamond Casino Heist is another group activity that's phenomenal for Arcade owners.

New players can stick with the beginner heists, but keep in mind that randoms are usually terrible.

4) Take advantage of the current weekly update bonuses

Much of the bonuses are tied to Halloween-themed jobs this month (Image via Rockstar Games)

Checking the Rockstar Newswire for the latest GTA Online updates on Thursdays is always advisable. You can see which jobs are getting 2x or 3x multipliers to the amount of money they award. Given that it's October, players can expect several Halloween-themed Survival and Adversary Mode jobs to pay more than usual.

The latest weekly updates can also affect some Sell Missions and other activities.

5) Do the Halloween Event content

This content wasn't available when this article was first written, yet it is something that players should look out for in a future GTA Online weekly update. For example, the Ghosts Exposed event involves photographing ten different specters, which will award you $250,000.

Similarly, there were datamines for a UFO event similar to last year's, which also paid well for how easy it was. If you're a novice in desperate need of money, keep an eye out for the Halloween activities later in October 2023.

Poll : Are you looking forward to the Halloween activities later this month? Yes No 0 votes