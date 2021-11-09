5 most fun-to-drive cars that will feature in remastered GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Car fanatics loved GTA 3 when it was first released, as the game was almost like a racing title with extra mechanics. Many players loved the large variety of cars and thoroughly enjoyed driving them in a brand new 3D environment.

With the Definitive Edition of GTA 3 just around the corner, many users can't wait to drive the first cars featured in the initial 3D title.

Fifty-six vehicles are present in GTA 3, and many gamers still remember how it felt to get behind a wheel for the first time. With GTA 5-style controls and remastered physics, it will be entertaining to see how the cars in GTA 3 drive.

Five enjoyable drives that GTA 3 users look forward to in Definitive Edition

5) RC Bandit

The RC Bandit is a remote-controlled car that players use for several missions in GTA 3. It is one of the unique vehicles in the game and is also the first time the series got a radio-controlled drive.

The car is used as a controllable bomb in a few missions. Fans can't wait to see how it feels when part of the HD universe.

4) Infernus

The Infernus is a sports car available in GTA 3 that is based on the Jaguar XJR-15. It has an AWD drivetrain and has excellent handling at high speeds.

The vehicle is known to be one of the fastest in the trilogy and has the best aerodynamics.

3) Yakuza Stinger

The Yakuza Stinger is the official gang car of the Japanese mobsters, the Yakuza. It is a faster variant of the stringer and comes in a red and baby blue paint job.

The AWD drivetrain gives the car a fantastic acceleration, and the lightweight chassis makes it ideal for racing.

2) Cheetah

The Cheetah is a sports car in GTA 3 that many players prefer over the Infernus for its high speed and good handling. It is based on the Ferrari Testarossa F512M.

The car is powered by a V8 engine and shines best for having the highest top speed in the game. Although the vehicle lacks acceleration, many gamers love to use it for races.

1) Banshee

The Banshee is a fan favorite car in GTA 3, and it is based on the Dodge Viper RT/10. The vehicle has an iconic stripe that runs along its middle. This drive has one of the best-rounded-off specs for a car in-game.

Its mostly favored for its looks but is also one of the best-performing cars in the game. Many players look forward to driving this car in the Definitive Edition of GTA 3.

