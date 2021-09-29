5 funniest CarryMinati GTA 5 moments ever

Ajey Nagar is an Indian video game streamer known popularly as CarryMinati. The YouTuber is best known for his comic content and gameplays.

His GTA 5 playthroughs also contain some hilarious moments which have kept his fans entertained. CarryMinati has two YouTube channels where he posts content regularly. His first channel, CarryMinati, has a massive subscriber count of over 32.2 million.

His 2nd channel, CarryisLive, is a streaming channel with 9.84 million subscribers. He is a variety streamer who plays lots of games.

Five most amusing CarryMinati GTA 5 moments

1) The Pacific Standard Job

The Pacific Standard Job is one of the first few jobs added to GTA Online. While playing this heist with his friends, CarryMinati is the one who screws up the most. What makes it funny is that most of the time, it is his luck that goes against him.

2) Tau getting arrested

CarryMinati roleplays as "Tau" in his GTA RP videos. Tau is a person who appears to be a harmless and naive older man while actually being a cunning crook. When roleplaying as Tau, CarryMinati imitates the voice of an elderly person.

Tau always gets in hilarious situations like in the above video, where he got jailed. He stole a taxi while posing as a passenger and eventually got a five-month term in prison.

3) Getting an Oppressor Mk 2

CarryMinati finds an Oppressor Mk 2 belonging to another player in GTA Online and takes it for a joyride. He instantly falls in love with the bike and decides to buy it. The ridiculous price forces him to sell a few unnecessary vehicles.

What follows is a battle between the Oppressor Mk 2 and an attack helicopter. What is most hilarious is how he collides with the chopper's rotors and gets thrown off his hoverbike.

4) Impossible to finish custom race

In this video, CarryMinati can be seen riding a Shotaro on a custom-made race track. The arcade track is easily one of the most bizarre ever made in the game. One single mistake can set the player back by a considerable amount.

It is quite amusing to see him try desperately to get over a particular section of the track and fail miserably.

5) Another custom race

Like the previous video, this is another GTA Online race involving custom-made tracks. It is an equally frustrating experience for CarryMinati but a hilarious video for his viewers.

