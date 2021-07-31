5 funniest GTA 5 cut-scenes

GTA 5 isn't the most renowned GTA game when it comes to humor. However, the title has its fair share of funny moments, some of which have become iconic.

The GTA franchise is known for having a great sense of humor, and it is incorporated in most games. The most famous title in this regard was GTA San Andreas. Most fans would agree that it was the most hilarious offering in the series.

GTA 5 tried to recreate some of the charm found in its predecessors, but it didn't turn out as well. The comedy falls flat most of the time, seeming exaggerated and quite awkward. However, there are still some witty dialogues and scenarios which keep the comic spirit alive.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA 5: Five most amusing cutscenes

5) Meltdown

From the mission's beginning, players are greeted to a cutscene where Lazlow makes a fool out of himself. He has always been a comic element in most GTA games, appearing only to lend his voice.

In GTA 5, Lazlow plays a minor but recurring role and appears in person from time to time.

In this mission, he can be seen interviewing movie stars, which turns out to be awkward and embarrassing. The mission also has other similar moments, like when Jimmy mistakenly teabags Michael.

4) Daddy's Little Girl

This mission has a cutscene where Jimmy's attitude infuriates Michael to the point where he smashes the former's TV.

The dialogue that follows makes for a funny moment as a serious conversation turns into a funny one.

3) Three's Company

In this mission, gamers get to see Michael's wit get the best of Steve Haines. Michael's sarcasm and wit are present throughout the game, as everything he says seems satirical.

It is incredibly satisfying to see an arrogant and annoying antagonist being bested by him with mere words.

2) Fresh Meat

This mission's cutscene is one of the funniest in GTA 5. Surprisingly, it happened quite by accident, as Trevor wasn't supposed to trip and fall in the first place.

What follows is the convincing method acting from Trevor's and Franklin's actors, and it even becomes awkward for a moment.

1) Franklin and Lamar

Franklin is possibly the most entertaining character in GTA 5. He injects some of the comic charm from previous GTA games into the story, making it much more enjoyable. This is the first mission in the game after the prologue, and it also contains the most memorable cutscene.

After completing the mission, Franklin is hilariously roasted by Lamar. This scene is the most iconic one in GTA 5, and it has become a very popular meme. There have been countless recreations of this scene, including a real-life one where the original voice actors acted it out.

Edited by Ravi Iyer